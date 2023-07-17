Realme Pad 2 to launch in India on July 19: Here's what to expect

Smartphone brand Realme has announced that its Pad 2 Android tablet will be available in India from July 19, at 12 p.m. Realme Pad 2 will be accessible nationwide through e-commerce site Flipkart.

Realme India took to the microblogging site Twitter to declare the launch of Realme Pad 2 in the country. “With the brilliance of colors, the extraordinary visuals, and a 120Hz 2K Super Display that is literally out of this world, the #realmePad2 is here to give your imagination the wings of innovation! #StayTuned," the company announced.

Flipkart has proactively readied a product page for the upcoming Realme tablet, uncovering a few of its elements. As teased on Flipkart, Realme Pad 2 will be presented in two colour options i.e. Gray and Green. It will be outfitted with an 11.5-inch HD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2K resolution.

Realme Pad 2 launch in India: Expected Features

The Realme Pad 2 is said to be powered by an 8,360mAh battery that can be charged at 33W. The device is reportedly coming with a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset combined with 8GB of Smash and 128GB internal storage capacity. It may have a USB Type-C charging port, according to reports. It is anticipated that Realme Pad 2 will run on the company's Realme UI 4.0 right out-of-the-box.

Based on an Android 13 operating system, the upcoming Realme Pad 2 tablet will succeed the Realme Pad that was launched in September 2021. The tablet has a 10.4-inch display and a slim profile. It is accessible in two tones: Gold and Dark. The tablet is presented in both WiFi and LTE variations.

The Realme Pad has a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ display included. The presentation accompanies a goal of 2000x1200 and a screen-to-body proportion of 82.5%. A MediaTek chipset powers the Realme Pad. The tablet has chamfered edges, which are similar to what Apple introduced with its most recent iPad Pro in terms of design. The tablet has a thickness of 6.9mm. On the back panel, there is a single-lens camera setup with a little bump protruding out.