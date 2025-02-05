Apple's 'Invites' is the new iPhone app for digital invitations: What's new

Apple has introduced a new iPhone app called "Invites," enabling users to create, share, and manage event invitations. Integrated within Apple's ecosystem, the Invites app allows users to design custom digital invitations, including essential event details such as location via Apple Maps and dates for adding to the Calendar. It also leverages Apple Intelligence to generate personalised backgrounds for the invitations.

A web version of the Invites app is available on the iCloud site, allowing access from other platforms, including Android.

Apple Invites app: Details

Availability: Apple App Store (iPhone app), iCloud site (web version)

App size: 58.4MB

Requirements: iPhone running iOS 18 or later, iCloud+ subscription required for creating an invite

Apple Invites app: What's new

The Apple Invites app requires an iCloud+ subscription to generate an invitation, but anyone can view and respond to it. iPhone users with an iCloud+ subscription can create and personalise digital invitations by selecting background images from preset options, the Photos app, or through the Apple Intelligence-powered Image Playground feature.

Users can send invitations by selecting contacts, manually entering phone numbers or email addresses, or copying and sharing the event link externally. The app also allows users to control whether invitees can extend invitations to others and provides an option to send notes to attendees after the event is set up.

If a location is added to the event, it will be visible to attendees in Apple Maps, and they can respond with "Going," "Not Going," or "Maybe." The event can also be directly added to the Calendar. Additionally, invitations can include a Shared Album, allowing guests to view and upload event photos. Apple Music integration is also available for creating a Shared Playlist with attendees.