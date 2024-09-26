Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Check deals and offers on iPhone 15 series

The iPhone 15 series, including models now discontinued by Apple, is available on Flipkart with discounts and banks offers during its Big Billion Days sale period

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 12:17 PM IST
Flipkart has kicked off its Big Billion Days sale for Plus members on September 26. During this sale, the e-commerce platform is offering deals, discounts, and bank offers on the iPhone 15 series, including the discontinued models—the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, the deals are more prominent on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models, which received a price reduction from Apple following the launch of the iPhone 16 series. Here are the details:

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Bank offers on iPhone 15 series

Customers purchasing the iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus models can avail a discount of up to Rs 1,500 from HDFC Bank cards. For the iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max models, customers can receive a discount of up to Rs 3,000 on HDFC Bank cards. Additionally, Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs 4,000 on UPI transactions on purchasing the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models.
Equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans are available for up to 24 months on all iPhone 15 series devices.

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: iPhone 15 series discounted prices

iPhone 15
  • 128GB: Rs 69,900
  • Discounted price: Rs 54,999
  • 256GB: Rs 79,900
  • Discounted price: Rs 64,999
  • 512GB: Rs 99,900
  • Discounted price: Rs 84,999

iPhone 15 Plus
  • 128GB: Rs 79,900
  • Discounted price: Rs 64,999
  • 256GB: Rs 89,900
  • Discounted price: Rs 74,999
  • 512GB: Rs 1,09,900
  • Discounted price: Rs 94,999

iPhone 15 Pro
  • 128GB: Rs 1,09,900
  • Discounted price: Rs 99,999
  • 256GB: Rs 1,19,900
  • Discounted price: Rs 1,09,999
  • 512GB: Rs 1,39,900
  • Discounted price: Rs 1,16,999
  • 1TB: Rs 1,59,900
  • Discounted price: Rs 1,24,999

iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • 256GB: Rs 1,34,900
  • Discounted price: Rs 1,19,999
  • 512GB: Rs 1,54,900
  • Discounted price: Rs 1,26,999
  • 1TB: Rs 1,74,900
  • Discounted price: Rs 1,34,999

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: iPhone 16 series

The newly launched iPhone 16 series models are also available on Flipkart; however, there are no price reductions on these new iPhones. Here are the prices:
iPhone 16
  • 128GB storage: Rs 79,900
  • 256GB storage: Rs 89,900
  • 512GB storage: Rs 109,900
iPhone 16 Plus
  • 128GB storage: Rs 89,900
  • 256GB storage: Rs 99,900
  • 512GB storage: Rs 119,900
iPhone 16 Pro
  • 128GB storage: Rs 119,900
  • 256GB storage: Rs 129,900
  • 512GB storage: Rs 149,900
  • 1TB storage: Rs 169,900
iPhone 16 Pro Max
  • 256GB storage: Rs 144,900
  • 512GB storage: Rs 164,900
  • 1TB storage: Rs 184,900

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 12:17 PM IST

