Flipkart Black Friday Sale: Check deals on iPhones, foldables, Pixels, more

E-commerce platform Flipkart has announced offers on smartphones as part of its Black Friday Sale. During the sale period, from November 24 to November 29, Flipkart is offering no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans and trade-in deals on smartphones from Apple, Samsung, Google and more. Additionally, customers can avail 10 per cent discount on EMI transactions from select banks – including Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, HDFC, and IDFC. Select smartphones are also available at discounted price during the sale period. Here are the details:

Flipkart Black Friday Sale: Offers on iPhones

Flipkart is offering discounts on the iPhone 15 series, including the now discontinued iPhone 15 Pro. While Apple has already reduced the prices of iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models, Flipkart is offering additional discounts to these models.

iPhone 15 Pro

Launch price: Rs 134,900 onwards

Sale price (inclusive of offers): Rs 103,999 onwards

iPhone 15 Plus

Selling price: Rs 79,900 onwards

Sale price (inclusive of offers): Rs 64,999 onwards

iPhone 15

Selling price: Rs 69,900 onwards

Sale price (inclusive of offers): Rs 57,999 onwards

Flipkart Black Friday Sale: Offers on Samsung Galaxy

During Flipkart’s sale period Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S24 series models as well as the current generation foldable smartphones are also available at discounted price. Last year's Galaxy S23 is also available at a reduced price. Here are the details:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Launch price: Rs 164,999 onwards

Sale price (inclusive of offers): Rs 144,999 onwards

Galaxy Z Flip 6

Launch price: Rs 109,999 onwards

Sale price (inclusive of offers): Rs 89,999 onwards

Galaxy S24 Plus

Launch price: Rs 99,999 onwards

Sale price (inclusive of offers): Rs 64,999 onwards

Galaxy S23

Launch price: Rs 64,999 onwards

Sale price (inclusive of offers): Rs 38,999 onwards

Flipkart Black Friday Sale: Offers on Google Pixel 9 series

During the sale period, customers purchasing the latest Google Pixel 9 series smartphones can avail discounts of up to Rs 10,000 on select bank cards, bringing the net effective price down. Here are the details:

Google Pixel 9

Launch price: Rs 79,999 onwards

Bank discount: Rs 4000

Effective sale price: Rs 75,999 onwards

Google Pixel 9 Pro

Launch price: Rs 109,999 onwards

Bank discount: Rs 10000

Effective sale price: Rs 99,999 onwards

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

Launch price: Rs 124,999 onwards

Bank discount: Rs 10000

Effective sale price: Rs 1,14,999 onwards

Google Pixel 9 Po Fold

Launch price: Rs 172,999 onwards

Bank discount: Rs 10000

Effective sale price: Rs 162,999 onwards

Flipkart Black Friday Sale: Other deals

Smartphones from other brands such as Nothing, Motorola, Vivo and Realme are also available at discounted prices. Additionally, there are also offers on select Samsung Galaxy A series models and on the Galaxy S23 Fan Edition (FE) model.