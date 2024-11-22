Flipkart's Binny Bansal steps down from fintech major PhonePe board

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

In January this year, Bansal also stepped down from Flipkart's board. He had been on the PhonePe board since 2016, when the Flipkart group acquired the payments firm

Binny Bansal
Photo: Bloomberg
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 4:37 PM IST
Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal on Friday stepped down from the board of directors at fintech major PhonePe, the Bengaluru-based payments and financial services company said.
 
In January this year, Bansal also stepped down from Flipkart's board. He had been on the PhonePe board since 2016, when the Flipkart group acquired the payments firm.
 
In 2022, Flipkart and PhonePe announced the complete ownership separation of the fintech company, allowing both entities to operate independently.
 
PhonePe announced the appointment of Manish Sabharwal, vice-chairman at Teamlease Services, as an independent director and chair of its audit committee. In this capacity, Sabharwal will oversee the company’s financial reporting, internal controls, and risk management practices.
 
“I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to Binny Bansal for being one of PhonePe's earliest and staunchest supporters. His active engagement, strategic guidance, and personal mentorship have profoundly enriched our discussions,” said Sameer Nigam, chief executive officer and founder, PhonePe.
 
On Sabharwal’s appointment, Nigam added, “His incredible depth of understanding of India's macro economy, coupled with his leadership in shaping India's policies for education, employment, and employability, will be invaluable as PhonePe continues to work towards our shared vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.”

The Teamlease executive has previously served as an independent director on the board of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
 
He is a member of the advisory board of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) and a governing board member of the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER).
 
The new appointment comes as the fintech firm reverse-flipped to India from Singapore last year.
First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 4:33 PM IST

