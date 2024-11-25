Samsung debuts cloud gaming platform 'Gaming Hub' for Galaxy smartphones

Samsung has debuted its mobile cloud gaming platform, Gaming Hub. Currently available in North America, the platform allows Samsung Galaxy smartphone users to stream and play native Android games on cloud, without actually having to download it on device. Samsung’s Cloud gaming platform has been in beta testing since last year. While the company has not shared the release schedule for Gaming Hub in India, it is expected to be available in more regions in the coming months.

Samsung Gaming Hub: Details

Samsung said that the mobile cloud gaming platform allows full-fledged Android-native games to be played without download on all Galaxy devices. According to the company, this not only saves storage space on the device but also neutralises the difference in hardware performance between devices. Streaming a video game on the Gaming Hub is also instant, skipping the complex on-boarding process, said Samsung.

It is also integrated within Samsung’s Galaxy Store app. The company said that when a user clicks an ad for an Android-native game, they will be navigated into the Galaxy Store where they can immediately start playing, without any wait time or account set up.

In a press note announcing the platform’s availability, Vice President and Head of Game Services at Samsung, Jong Woo said, “In the long run, we believe our cloud game platform will not only change the way Samsung Galaxy gamers play mobile games but disrupt how publishers commercially scale their games within our device ecosystem.”

While this suggests that the cloud gaming platform could expand to other Samsung devices such as smart TVs, the company has not shared plans for bringing non-native android games such as PC games and console-level games to the platform. Other cloud gaming services such as Xbox Cloud Gaming already offer console-level gaming, even on Samsung Smart TVs among other devices.