French press body asks competition watchdog to take action over Google AI

A French press association has asked the country's competition watchdog to take action against Google's artificial intelligence-generated article summaries, which the trade group says deprive newspapers and magazines of readers.

The group has called ‌on the regulator to ​make a decision similar to ​that which ordered Meta to put forward a ​payment plan and resume talks with traditional media seeking fees for the use of their content by AI tools.

The Alliance of General Information Press, which represents French newspapers and ​magazines, opposes the recent rollout of AI-generated article summaries by ‌Google without consultation, the alliance said in a statement.