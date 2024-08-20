Tech wrap Aug 20: India-made iPhone 16 Pro, Sony Bravia 9 mini LED TV, more

British audio brand Marshall has launched the Emberton III and Willen II portable speakers in India, priced at Rs 17,999 and Rs 12,499, respectively. The Emberton III offers over 32 hours of battery life, while the Willen II provides over 17 hours of battery life. Both speakers come with an IP67 rating, ensuring resistance against dust and water ingress.

Taiwanese electronics brand Acer has launched the Nitro V 16 gaming laptop in India. Powered by AMD Ryzen R7 8845HS series processors and fitted with a discrete NVIDIA GeForce 4060 series graphics processing unit (GPU), the Acer Nitro V 16 is touted as an artificial intelligence-powered gaming laptop by the company. The Acer Nitro V 16 gaming laptop is priced at Rs 109,999 onwards and is now available in India at Acer exclusive stores.

China’s OPPO has launched its budget smartphone A3 5G in India. OPPO said the A3 5G has been certified for military-grade shock resistance and features multiple liquid resistance protections to safeguard the smartphone from functional damage caused by various liquids.

Taiwanese computer hardware manufacturer Gigabyte announced the launch of its QD-OLED monitors in India on August 20. The new models, named the AORUS FO32U2P and AORUS FO27Q3, are designed for gaming and entertainment. Key features include “Tactical Resolution Switch”, which allows instant switching to a 24-inch size with 1080p resolution, and a “Night Vision” feature that enhances visibility in low-light conditions by highlighting dark areas without overexposing the screen. Both monitors are equipped with AI-based OLED Care protection – Pixel Clean, Static Control, Pixel Shift, and Sub-logo Dim.

Meta has launched an app for the Quest 3, Quest 2, and Quest Pro models, enabling users to use their VR headsets as a screen for HDMI or DisplayPort-equipped devices, such as consoles, laptops, smartphones, or any video device. The app, called Meta Quest HDMI Link, expands the functionality of the Quest headsets and offers a viewing experience from other devices on a large virtual screen. Users can also resize and reposition the customisable virtual screen within the VR environment.

Google has refuted recent reports that it is discontinuing the Fitbit Versa and Sense lines following the introduction of Pixel smartwatches, according to news platform ArsTechnica. n response to these reports, a Google spokesperson stated that the company remains committed to Fitbit and its customers. This follows a report by TechRadar on August 18, which suggested that “Fitbit-branded devices will be relegated to Google’s best fitness trackers.”

China’s smartphone brand Honor has announced that it will launch the Magic V3 book-style foldable smartphone at the Internationale Funkausstellung (IFA) exhibition in Berlin, Germany, on September 5. The global launch was announced by Honor Global in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The India unit of KPMG has entered into a strategic alliance with Zscaler, an American cloud security company. The alliance, announced on Tuesday (August 20), is aimed to jointly provide ‘Zero Trust principle-aligned data security services to customers in India’. This includes cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data, read the press statement.



OnePlus on August 20 launched the Buds Pro 3 in India. These third-generation wireless earbuds feature a new design, dual audio drivers, active noise cancellation, and support for spatial audio. The earbuds are tuned with sound profiles by Dynaudio and, while designed primarily for Android, they are also compatible with Apple devices via the companion app, Hey Melody.