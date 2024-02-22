Galaxy AI coming to Samsung phones, tablets: Check list of devices and more

Samsung has announced that it is expanding the Galaxy AI to more devices, including tablets. Currently exclusive to Samsung Galaxy S24 series, the Galaxy AI features will be available to other Galaxy devices through a new OneUI 6.1 system update that will roll out by the end of March – announced the company.

“Our goal with Galaxy AI is not only to pioneer a new era of mobile AI but also to empower users by making AI more accessible,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. He added that the company plans to bring the Galaxy AI experience to over 100 million Galaxy users by the end of 2024.

The Galaxy AI features that will be available with OneUI 6.1 update includes Chat Assist, Live Translate for calls, and Interpreter. The gesture driven “Circle to Search” feature that is currently exclusive to Galaxy S24 series and Pixel 8 series will also be available on more Galaxy devices. Additionally, Note Assist, Browser Assist, and Transcript Assist will be available on supported Galaxy devices. AI-powered media editing tools such as Generative Edit, Edit Suggestion and Instant Slow-mo for videos are also coming to other Galaxy devices.

Galaxy AI: Supported devices