Home / Technology / Tech News / Galaxy Hub: Samsung cloud gaming service coming to Galaxy smartphones, TVs

Galaxy Hub: Samsung cloud gaming service coming to Galaxy smartphones, TVs

Samsung would offer games through its cloud network, enabling gameplay directly on the supported platforms without requiring prior installation

Samsung Gaming Hub
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 3:15 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Samsung’s Gaming Hub is coming to Galaxy smartphones. Samsung has announced that its cloud based gaming centre with a catalogue of games accessible without necessitating downloading will be soon coming to its smartphone, after being already available on TVs.

According to the feature page of the service on the company’s website, the Samsung Gaming Hub will feature various games from a variety of genres including classic card games to multiplayer shooting games. The games available on the platform can be launched directly from the app with a tap, without requiring installation. Additionally, users can organise and access downloaded games from the app’s dashboard.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The platform is currently under testing and only available to a select few users. However the mobile app for the Samsung Gaming Hub is expected to be available on all Samsung Galaxy smartphones in the coming weeks.

Samsung Gaming Hub preview

The Samsung Gaming Hub, which is available on Samsung TVs, provides access to third party cloud gaming services such as Nvidia’s GeForce Now and Xbox Cloud gaming. However it is unknown whether the company would collaborate with these cloud gaming services for its mobile platform as well.

Last year, it was reported that Microsoft was planning to launch its own mobile gaming store. During an interview at the CCXP comics and entertainment convention in Brazil, Xbox video-game division, Phil Spencer said that a mobile gaming platform is “ an important part of our strategy and something we are actively working on”.

Also Read

Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G, Galaxy A25 5G smartphones: Price and specs

Samsung Galaxy S24 series: Know India pricing, availability info, and more

Samsung Galaxy S24 series: What to expect from upcoming premium smartphones

Samsung to launch two Galaxy A-series smartphones on March 11: Know details

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G, Galaxy A25 5G set to launch in India on December 26

Vivo T3 5G smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 7200 launched: Price, specs

UN to vote on its first resolution on AI, aimed at ensuring safety

Nothing invites community members to co-develop phone based on Phone 2a

OnePlus 12r gets 8GB RAM, 256GB storage variant in India: Details here

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile arrives on Android and iOS platforms in India

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :SamsungSamsung Galaxyonline gamingTechnology

First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 3:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story