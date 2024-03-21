Galaxy Hub: Samsung cloud gaming service coming to Galaxy smartphones, TVs

Samsung’s Gaming Hub is coming to Galaxy smartphones. Samsung has announced that its cloud based gaming centre with a catalogue of games accessible without necessitating downloading will be soon coming to its smartphone, after being already available on TVs.

According to the feature page of the service on the company’s website, the Samsung Gaming Hub will feature various games from a variety of genres including classic card games to multiplayer shooting games. The games available on the platform can be launched directly from the app with a tap, without requiring installation. Additionally, users can organise and access downloaded games from the app’s dashboard.

The platform is currently under testing and only available to a select few users. However the mobile app for the Samsung Gaming Hub is expected to be available on all Samsung Galaxy smartphones in the coming weeks.

Samsung Gaming Hub preview

The Samsung Gaming Hub, which is available on Samsung TVs, provides access to third party cloud gaming services such as Nvidia’s GeForce Now and Xbox Cloud gaming. However it is unknown whether the company would collaborate with these cloud gaming services for its mobile platform as well.

Last year, it was reported that Microsoft was planning to launch its own mobile gaming store. During an interview at the CCXP comics and entertainment convention in Brazil, Xbox video-game division, Phil Spencer said that a mobile gaming platform is “ an important part of our strategy and something we are actively working on”.