Nothing invites community members to co-develop phone based on Phone 2a

British consumer technology brand Nothing has announced “The Community Edition Project” inviting its community members to participate in designing, packaging, and customising a version of Phone 2a smartphone that it plans to launch in future.

“Nothing is inviting its Community to co-develop an ultimate version of Phone (2a) - offering creatives the chance to bring their ideas to life across hardware design, smartphone wallpapers, packaging and marketing,” said Nothing in a press not.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Nothing said that anyone can design, submit and vote across four stages, spanning six months, which will lead to a new Community Edition of the Phone (2a) smartphone.

The initiative will be spread across four stages, starting with hardware design in the month of March where the participants can submit a new hardware design for the Phone (2a) starting March 26. Winners will get the opportunity to collaborate with Nothing’s design team.

This stage will be followed by wallpaper designing in the month of May, packaging designing in June and marketing campaign in July. Winners of each stage will get to collaborate with the company and contribute towards the new Phone 2a model, which will be put on sale once the process concludes.

Nothing Community Edition Project: Process

Any individual can take part in any category of choice. Once the submissions open, participants can upload images, videos and other supporting media that shows their corresponding idea. Nothing will share details and rules on its website and social media handles whenever submissions for a stage open.