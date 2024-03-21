Home / Technology / Gadgets / OnePlus 12r gets 8GB RAM, 256GB storage variant in India: Details here

The OnePlus 12r is now available in three configurations with price starting at Rs 39,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration

OnePlus 12r
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 11:35 AM IST
Chinese electronics brand OnePlus on March 21 launched in India the OnePlus 12r smartphone in 8GB RAM and 258GB storage configuration. This is a third variant, which sits in between the base model and the top-end model. Launched in January this year, the OnePlus 12r continues to start at Rs 39,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB on-board storage configuration.

OnePlus 12r: Variants and pricing

  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 39,999
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 42,999 (New Variant)
  • 16GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 45,999

OnePlus 12r (8GB + 256GB): Availability and offers

The new variant of the OnePlus 12r smartphone is now available for purchase on the OnePlus India website, OnePlus Store App, e-commerce platform Amazon India, and offline at the OnePlus Experience stores and other select retail stores.

As for the introductory offers, customers purchasing the new 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the OnePlus 12r can avail a discount of Rs 1,000 on select bank cards. The company is also offering an exchange bonus of Rs 3,000 on trade-in deals with an additional bonus of Rs 1,000 to Nord series device owners upgrading to the OnePlus 12r. Additionally, there is an option for a monthly equated instalment plan of up to nine months.

OnePlus is bundling the OnePlus Buds Z2 wireless earbuds at no additional cost along with the OnePlus 12r smartphone.

OnePlus 12r: Specifications

  • Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K 10-bit AMOLED 120Hz ProXDR with LTPO 4, HDR10+
  • Cover Glass: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
  • Operating System: OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14
  • Chip: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • RAM: 8GB and 16GB
  • Storage: 128GB and 256GB
  • Battery: 5,500mAh, 100W SUPERVOOC (wired)
  • Rear camera: 50MP main AF with OIS (Sony IMX89) + 8MP ultra-wide-angle + 2MP macro
  • Front: 16MP
  • Port: USB 2.0, Type-C
  • Audio: Dolby Atmos
  • Width: 75.3mm
  • Thickness: 8.8mm
  • Weight: 207g

First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 11:34 AM IST

