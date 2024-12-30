Business Standard

Galaxy S25 Ultra: All you need to know about the next Samsung flagship

Samsung might equip the Galaxy S25 Ultra with the second generation Corning Gorilla Glass Armor, offering a more durable display and improved anti-reflective capabilities

Samsung is expected to unveil its next-generation flagship Galaxy S25 series smartphones at the Galaxy Unpacked event, likely scheduled for January 22, 2025. Similar to the current generation, the Galaxy S25 series is anticipated to comprise three models, with the Galaxy S25 Ultra leading the line. The top-tier model is expected to bring significant upgrades across key areas, including performance, camera, and display. Here are the details-

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: What to expect

Performance
 
The Galaxy S25 Ultra is likely to feature Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite System-on-Chip (SoC), promising substantial performance enhancements. Reports suggest the flagship may also debut a 16GB RAM variant, an upgrade from the current Galaxy S24 Ultra's maximum of 12GB RAM. This increase in RAM could cater to on-device AI processing demands and support the features of One UI 7.
 
 
Display
 
Building on the Galaxy S24 Ultra's introduction of Corning's Gorilla Glass Armor for display durability and anti-reflective coating, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to adopt the second generation of Gorilla Glass Armor. According to GSMArena, this updated technology will offer enhanced durability and improved anti-reflective capabilities.

Camera
 
The Galaxy S25 Ultra is anticipated to feature an upgraded camera system. A 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera (Samsung JN3) is likely to replace the 12MP ultra-wide camera found on the current model. Meanwhile, the smartphone is expected to retain the 200MP primary camera and dual telephoto cameras (50MP with 5x zoom and 10MP with 3x zoom) from the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
 
One UI 7 and Galaxy AI
 
Samsung's Android 15-based One UI 7, currently in beta testing, is set to debut with the Galaxy S25 series. One UI 7 will introduce features such as the Now Bar for live notifications on the lock screen, an updated camera app interface, redesigned app icons, and enhanced widgets.   
The update also brings advanced Galaxy AI capabilities, including improved writing tools, call transcription during recording, and personalised notifications. Additionally, it will enhance the user experience with tailored suggestions and other features aimed at creating a more customised interface.
 
Design
 
The Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to sport a flat-frame design with rounded corners, marking a shift from the Galaxy Note-inspired squared-off frame of its predecessor. However, it is expected to retain the flat display from the Galaxy S24 Ultra. On the rear, the smartphone may feature a five-camera set-up akin to its predecessor, but with design elements inspired by the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The built-in S Pen is also expected to retain its spot.

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

