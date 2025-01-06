Tech wrap Jan 6: OnePlus 13 launch, Samsung Vision AI for TVs, Redmi 14C

OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone maker, is gearing up to reveal its latest flagship smartphones in the OnePlus 13 series at the Winter Launch Event on January 7. The event will be held in person, starting at 9 PM IST, and will also be streamed live on the official OnePlus India YouTube channel.

At CES 2025, Samsung unveiled advanced AI technology for its 2025 TV lineup, introduced under the name "Vision AI." These features were revealed at Samsung's CES 2025 First Look event. The company also highlighted collaborative efforts with Microsoft and Google, integrating new functionality into its entertainment devices, including speakers and soundbars.

Xiaomi has introduced the Redmi 14C 5G, a budget-friendly smartphone, in India. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, the device supports dual 5G SIMs. With prices starting at Rs 9,999, the phone boasts a "Premium Starlight Design" and a glass back panel for a refined look.

Realme has announced the launch of its 14 Pro series 5G smartphones in India on January 16. The company also unveiled the first glimpse of the smartphones, showcasing new colours inspired by India – Bikaner Purple and Jaipur Pink.

Samsung showcased a range of new entertainment devices at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, USA. Alongside its "Vision AI" features, the company introduced Neo QLED, OLED, and QLED TVs, as well as "The Frame Pro." A new interactive triple-laser ultra-short-throw projector also made its debut.

LG unveiled its 2025 OLED evo TV series at CES 2025, featuring innovations like the wireless OLED evo M5 and OLED evo G5 models. The new TVs are equipped with AI-driven personalisation features designed to create customised viewing experiences. LG also introduced lifestyle projectors, adding versatility to its product lineup.