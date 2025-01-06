Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Realme 14 Pro series 5G launching on Jan 16 in India-inspired colourways

Realme 14 Pro series 5G smartphones will feature quad-curved AMOLED displays of 1.5K resolution with slim, uniform bezels on all sides

Realme 14 Pro 5G series colourways
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 2:58 PM IST
China's Realme has announced that it will be launching its 14 Pro series 5G smartphones in India on January 16. In addition to the launch date announcement, the company also shared the first look at the new India-inspired Bikaner Purple and Jaipur Pink colourways of the smartphones.   
 
The Realme 14 Pro series is expected to include two models—Realme 14 Pro and Realme 14 Pro Plus. The smartphones have been confirmed to come equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen three processor. Additionally, the company last week revealed that a model of the 14 Pro series will come equipped with a triple-reflection periscope telephoto camera. The company has now also revealed key details about the smartphone's display and design.
 
Realme 14 Pro Series 5G: Details
 
Realme said that the upcoming 14 Pro series 5G smartphones will offer a unique pearl design at the back. Additionally, the smartphones will feature a sleek profile measuring 7.55mm in thickness. The display of the smartphone will bear a quad-curved design and will get uniform bezels measuring 1.6mm on all sides. The display will offer 1.5K resolution and will get support for 3840Hz PWM Dimming.   

Earlier, the company confirmed that the smartphone will come equipped with a triple-reflection periscope telephoto lens system on a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). In addition to the new periscopic telephoto camera, the smartphone will get a 50MP Sony IMX896 primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 32MP front-facing camera with autofocus. The smartphone will also come with a "MagicGlow Triple Flash system" on top of the camera module which will allow the user to adjust the brightness and colour temperature.   
The devices will incorporate AI-driven imaging enhancements, such as the AI Ultra Clarity feature, which enhances low-resolution photos into higher-quality images. Additional AI capabilities include the AI HyperRAW Algorithm for advanced HDR processing and an AI Snap Mode designed for capturing fast-moving subjects.
 
Realme 14 Pro series 5G: Expected specifications
 
Realme 14 Pro Plus-
  • Display: 6.74 inch quad-curved AMOLED, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
  • RAM: Up to 8GB
  • Storage: Up to 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50 MP main (OIS) + 50MP telephoto (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 6000mAh
  • Charging: 80W wired
Realme 14 Pro-
  • Display: 6.74 inch quad-curved AMOLED, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
  • RAM: Up to 8GB
  • Storage: Up to 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50 MP main + 8 MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 6000mAh
  • Charging: 67W wired
First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

