Galaxy Watch series: Samsung to bring back squared cases in a redesign push

Samsung is reportedly planning to go back to the squarish design for its Galaxy Watch series. According to a report by SamMobile, the South Korean technology giant is likely to bring back the squarish design for its future Galaxy Watch series smartwatches, which would resemble its early models such as the Galaxy Gear, Gear 2, and Gear Live.

The upcoming Galaxy Watch series 7 is reported to be the last in Samsung’s Watch series to go with circular design, as a major redesign is planned for future smartwatches. According to media reports, the major overhaul in design would not happen until 2025, with Samsung sticking to the circular design for the upcoming Galaxy Watch 7 series and its successor.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Samsung is also gearing up to launch its new wearable category this year, the Galaxy Ring, and does not wish to take away its appeal by bringing major changes to its other wearable devices.

Earlier, it was reported that the Samsung Galaxy Ring would likely work with all Android smartphones, but not with Apple iPhones. According to a report by 9To5Google, during the Galaxy Ring showcasing at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Samsung said that apart from Samsung Galaxy phones, they are “working on ensuring” that non-Galaxy Android phone users will be able to use the Galaxy Ring.

Although there is not much known about the specifications of the upcoming Galaxy Ring, Samsung in a press note, confirmed that the Galaxy Ring will be offered in black, gold and silver colours and in nine different sizes. In a statement to CNET, the company also revealed that the Galaxy Ring will have carrying battery capacity depending on the size. The smallest sized ring will reportedly feature a 14.5-mAh battery while the largest ring will have a battery capacity of 21.5 mAh.