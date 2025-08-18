Garena Free Fire Max: August 18 redeem codes to win weapon skins, diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max has rolled out redeem codes for August 18, giving players a chance to unlock a range of exclusive in-game goodies. These can include rare costumes for characters, distinctive weapon skins, diamond bundles, and other premium items that are usually hard to obtain through standard gameplay.

Like most Free Fire Max codes, these come with a short validity window and a fixed redemption limit. Once the quota is filled or the deadline passes, the codes become invalid. To secure these special rewards, players should claim them without delay.

Below is today's list of working codes, followed by simple instructions to redeem them and collect your rewards directly within the game.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today As per a report by Techlusive, active redeem codes for August 18 are: FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZATXB24QES8

WD2ATK3ZEA55

HFNSJ6W74Z48

FF4MTXQPFDZ9

FF6WN9QSFTHX

FFRSX4CYHLLQ

FFBYS2MQX9KM

FVTCQK2MFNSK

FFYNC9V2FTNN

RD3TZK7WME65

F8YC4TN6VKQ9 Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box. Once a Free Fire Max code is successfully redeemed, the rewards are sent straight to the player’s in-game mailbox. For items like diamonds or gold, the account balance updates instantly.