Home / Technology / Tech News / More customers now rely on social media platforms for financial decisions

More customers now rely on social media platforms for financial decisions

At least 53 per cent of users on Facebook and 57 per cent on Instagram say that such media formats influence financial decision making

Meta headquarters in Menlo Park, California
premium
Digital touchpoints continue to dominate the landscape. | Image: Bloomberg
Ajinkya Kawale New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2025 | 11:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Consumers are increasingly turning to social media platforms to make big money decisions. One out of two financial services customers view personal finance and investment content across digital platforms owned by US tech giant Meta.
 
A key driver of this trend is the rising appetite for financial content in short form videos and reels.
 
At least 53 per cent of users on Facebook and 57 per cent on Instagram say that such media formats influence financial decision making, according to a joint survey by Meta and Ipsos, a global market research company.
 
This comes at a time when about eight out of ten users utilise Meta-owned platforms to discover, evaluate and eventually buy a financial services product such as loans, insurance, savings or investments.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Robo-surgeries soar as AI boosts surgical efficiency, diagnostic precision

AI boom seen driving next decade of emerging markets performance

China's Tesla rival Unitree's H1 wins humanoid race at Beijing showcase

OpenAI staff plan to sell $6 billion in stock to SoftBank, other investors

Tech Wrap Aug 15: WhatsApp, Samsung's Micro RGB display, iPhone 17 series

Topics :MetaverseFinancial Advisorfinancial scamsSocial MediaSocial media appsTechnology

First Published: Aug 17 2025 | 11:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story