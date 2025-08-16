Home / Technology / Tech News / China's Tesla rival Unitree's H1 wins humanoid race at Beijing showcase

China's Tesla rival Unitree's H1 wins humanoid race at Beijing showcase

The three-day event hosted in the Chinese capital is the latest showcase for the nation's challengers to Tesla Inc and other US companies developing products in the emerging field of advanced robotics

Unitree humanoid robots fight during a kickboxing competition
Unitree humanoid robots fight during a kickboxing competition | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2025 | 8:25 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Unitree Robotics brought the spotlight-grabbing machines at Beijing’s set piece robots competition on Friday, burnishing its reputation as a national champion for China’s ambitions in developing AI and humanoids.
 
The Hangzhou-based company’s H1 robot won gold in a 1,500-meter humanoid race with a listed time of 6 minutes and 35 seconds, beating the average mile time on Strava by close to four minutes. Another Unitree machine also made it to the podium in a race that highlighted day one of the World Humanoid Robot Games. 
The three-day event hosted in the Chinese capital is the latest showcase for the nation’s challengers to Tesla Inc. and other US companies developing products in the emerging field of advanced robotics. While Tesla’s Optimus humanoid is still largely just a promise in development, Unitree’s alternatives showed off various athletic feats, adding to Chinese steps forward that included a half-marathon race in April. 
Mishaps continue to pervade these nascent ventures, as several robot racers tripped on the tracks and one even lost an arm. In soccer games played nearby, skills like passing and tackling were nowhere to be found, with the game played more like rugby where one robot tries to brute-force the ball into the other team’s net. Many of the robots at the show also still have human operators controlling them via joysticks. 
In a boxing ring set up at the center of the National Speed Skating Oval arena, contestants from local universities pit Unitree’s G1 models against each other. The robots, distinguishable by colored headbands and gloves, wowed the audience with their kicks and swings.
 
Unitree’s prominence has grown rapidly after Chief Executive Officer Wang Xingxing joined a group of tech executives including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s billionaire co-founder Jack Ma in a high-profile meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping earlier this year, an event designed to highlight Beijing’s support for private tech enterprise. 
  Hundreds more robots also joined the event on Friday. Beyond the main stage, there were demonstrations like a machine arm playing table tennis and robots on wheels shooting hoops. Two-legged humanoid competitors will compete for 26 gold medals in competitions from track and field races to soccer and kickboxing. 
Nvidia Corp. boss Jensen Huang has said that robotics has the potential to grow into a multitrillion-dollar industry, while Elon Musk also sees Tesla’s Optimus having the potential to generate $10 trillion in revenue. China, meanwhile, is aggressively pushing ahead in its effort to match or surpass US ventures.
 
Unitree’s Wang said earlier this month that “it feels like we are at a point of one to three years before ChatGPT emerged.” When the artificial intelligence required to make robots truly humanlike is ready, Beijing wants to be at the forefront and ready to capture the opportunity.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tech Wrap Aug 15: WhatsApp, Samsung's Micro RGB display, iPhone 17 series

Apple likely to launch iPhone 17 series on September 12: What to expect

Samsung brings Micro RGB display tech: What is it, what makes it different

Instagram: How to create an AI doppelganger with Meta's Imagine Me feature

Samsung's maiden tri-fold may spoil Apple iPhone 17 series launch party

Topics :robothumanoid robotshumanoid robotBeijingChinaTeslaChinese tech firms

First Published: Aug 16 2025 | 8:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story