China's Tesla rival Unitree's H1 wins humanoid race at Beijing showcase

Unitree Robotics brought the spotlight-grabbing machines at Beijing’s set piece robots competition on Friday, burnishing its reputation as a national champion for China’s ambitions in developing AI and humanoids.

The three-day event hosted in the Chinese capital is the latest showcase for the nation’s challengers to Tesla Inc. and other US companies developing products in the emerging field of advanced robotics. While Tesla’s Optimus humanoid is still largely just a promise in development, Unitree’s alternatives showed off various athletic feats, adding to Chinese steps forward that included a half-marathon race in April.

The Hangzhou-based company’s H1 robot won gold in a 1,500-meter humanoid race with a listed time of 6 minutes and 35 seconds, beating the average mile time on Strava by close to four minutes. Another Unitree machine also made it to the podium in a race that highlighted day one of the World Humanoid Robot Games.