Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 10 redeem codes to win skins, rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has unveiled redeem codes for June 5. Players can follow the guide below for the redemption of codes

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 9:42 AM IST
Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for June 5, offering players an opportunity to claim in-game rewards without spending any money. These codes unlock a variety of exclusive items such as rare outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and limited-time collectibles that enhance the overall gaming experience.
 
Each code has specific usage limits and is only valid for a short time, so players are encouraged to redeem them as early as possible to avoid missing out.
 
Below are the currently active redeem codes, along with a simple step-by-step guide to help you use them efficiently.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by India Today Gaming, active redeem codes for June 5 are:
  • FMNBVC012ZXASDF3
  • FLKJHG890FDSAQW5
  • FHGFDS234AZXCVB7
  • FTREWQ901YUIOP23
  • FVBNMC678LKJHGF9
  • FYUIOP456QWERT12
  • FJKLPO123MNBVC67
  • FSDFGH901AZXCVB3
  • FXCVBN234LKJHGF5
  • FCVBNM789POIUYT0
  • FBNMKL456ASDFGY2
  • FNMJKL123ZXCVBH6
  • FMLKJH567QWERTY9
  • FKLJHG890ASDFGH2
  • FJHGFD345ZXCVBN8

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
 
Once a redeem code is applied successfully, the associated rewards are sent straight to the player’s in-game mailbox. For currency-based items like gold or diamonds, the in-game balance reflects the update immediately.
 
These codes offer access to special content such as Rebel Academy-themed skins, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and various cosmetic upgrades that enhance the gaming experience.
 
It’s important to note that each code is capped at 500 redemptions per day and remains active for only 12 hours. Players should redeem them quickly to avoid missing out.

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

