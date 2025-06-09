WWDC25: Apple's game domain goes live minutes before June 9 keynote session

Ahead of Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC25), a new domain registered by the iPhone maker has reportedly gone live, hinting at the long-rumoured Games platform that Apple is speculated to unveil this evening. According to a report by 9to5Mac, a new “games.apple.com” domain has just gone live, although it currently displays a blank page. However, this represents a notable shift from its previous behaviour.

9to5Mac, in its report, claimed that accessing the domain previously would result in a standard error message stating that the server could not be found — an indication that the subdomain did not exist. Now, the appearance of a blank page suggests that the US technology giant is in the process of preparing content for the URL. If this turns out to be accurate, it is highly likely that Apple will make the website and its content public shortly after the WWDC keynote concludes.

ALSO READ: Apple faces AI delay, app store scrutiny and rivals' smart glasses push At present, it is unclear what Apple intends to offer through the Apple Games website. It may simply function as a promotional page, outlining features of a forthcoming Games app — much like the existing “apps.apple.com” landing page, as reported by 9to5Mac. Apple could expand its use of the domain to support browser-based versions of selected titles from its games catalogue. That said, there is also a possibility thatcould expand its use of the domain to support browser-based versions of selected titles from its games catalogue. ALSO READ: WWDC25: Apple's iOS 26 to feature 'Liquid Glass' UI design, revamped apps Apple Games: What to expect According to the report, one of the new features anticipated for iOS 19 (which may be rebranded as iOS 26) is a new Apple Games app.