WWDC 2025: Apple unveils iOS 26 with biggest design overhaul since iOS 7

iOS 26: Availability
iOS 26: What is new
- Live audio translation for Messages, FaceTime, and Phone (text and audio)
- Visual Intelligence to identify content on screen and suggest actions (e.g. adding events to calendar)
- Integration with third-party apps like Google and Etsy for image or product search
- ChatGPT support to assist with on-screen information
- Automatically summarised order tracking from email
- Call Screening to identify unknown callers
- Hold Assist, which mutes the irritating hold tune, and then alerts users when a customer service call is picked up
- Screening for unknown senders, placing them in a separate folder
- Options to create custom chat backgrounds and polls
- Typing indicators in group chats and Apple Cash transactions within chats
New Apple Games app
Other app updates
- Lyrics Translation and Pronunciation tools
- AutoMix for seamless song transitions akin to DJ mixes
- A new Visited Places feature, showing past locations (stored with encryption)
- Improved daily route suggestions and delay alerts
- Options to pay via installments or rewards
- Live Activity updates for flights with real-time information and directions
- A camera remote trigger via long press on the AirPods stem
- Studio-quality audio recording and improved voice isolation for calls
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app