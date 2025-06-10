WWDC 2025: Apple unveils iOS 26 with biggest design overhaul since iOS 7

At its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2025), Apple introduced iOS 26, the next major software update for the iPhone. Apple has changed the sequence of its software updates. This year’s OS update was supposed to be labelled as iOS 19. However, the US technology company announced its rebranding as iOS 26.

The update brings a huge design overhaul since the release of iOS 7, several privacy-focused AI features under the new Apple Intelligence branding, and upgrades across system apps, including Phone, Messages, Safari, and a new app called Apple Games.

iOS 26: Availability

According to Apple, iOS 26 is available for developers starting today. A public beta will go live in July, and the official rollout is expected later this year.

The update supports iPhone 11 and newer models. However, many Apple Intelligence features will require iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, or newer models.

iOS 26: What is new

Liquid Glass design

iOS 26 brings a new system-wide design language called “Liquid Glass,” which adds translucent effects and smoother animation across the interface. The update introduces redesigned app icons, widgets, and customisation options for the Home Screen and Lock Screen.

Apps like Camera and Photos also see layout changes for easier navigation, while Safari now uses the full height of the screen to show more content. Notably, according to Apple, this is the biggest design overhaul since the release of iOS 7.

Apple Intelligence features expand

Building on the company’s in-house AI efforts — referred to as Apple Intelligence — the update includes several on-device features aimed at improving productivity and communication. Key additions include:

Live audio translation for Messages, FaceTime, and Phone (text and audio)

Visual Intelligence to identify content on screen and suggest actions (e.g. adding events to calendar)

Integration with third-party apps like Google and Etsy for image or product search

ChatGPT support to assist with on-screen information

Automatically summarised order tracking from email

Users can also generate new emojis (Genmoji) and images using Image Playground, and access smarter shortcuts based on recent activity.

Changes to Phone and Messages

The Phone app now merges Recents, Favorites, and Voicemails into a single view. New tools include:

Call Screening to identify unknown callers

Hold Assist, which mutes the irritating hold tune, and then alerts users when a customer service call is picked up

Messages adds:

Screening for unknown senders, placing them in a separate folder

Options to create custom chat backgrounds and polls

Typing indicators in group chats and Apple Cash transactions within chats

New Apple Games app