Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 20 redeem codes to win rewards, emotes

Garena Free Fire Max has unveiled redeem codes for June 20. Players can follow the step-by-step guide below to redeem codes

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 9:38 AM IST
Garena Free Fire Max has unveiled a set of redeem codes for June 20, giving players the opportunity to claim various in-game rewards at no cost. These rewards may include exclusive character costumes, weapon skins, diamonds, and time-limited enhancements.
 
Since these codes are available only for a limited duration and can reach their redemption limit quickly, players are advised to use them without delay.
 
Below is a compilation of active codes along with simple steps to redeem them.  ALSO READ: YouTube to integrate Google's Veo 3 AI video tool into Shorts soon: Details

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by the Economic Times, active redeem codes for June 20 are:
  • FA5M1F8Z3N7P9B2T
  • FB6Q9R2D5K8X3F4H
  • FV7G2X5P9J3C6L1W
  • FZ4N1Q8S6R9Y2D5K
  • FY9R3V6P1J4L7K5Q
  • FE2W7F4X9B5M1S3G
  • FT6K9N3C8L2J4H7R
  • FU4D8F1Q7Z3V5P6M
  • FH2J5Y8R1W4G6X9N
  • FL7S3C9V6T2X4W8R
  • FP1X4Y7R2G5Q9N3F
  • FM9T6W3V8C2B4Y7S
  • FC5N8F2J7H4Q1X6L

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
After a redeem code is successfully used, the associated rewards are delivered straight to the player’s in-game mailbox. If the reward includes currencies such as gold or diamonds, the account balance is updated immediately.
 
Players can unlock a wide range of items with these codes, including Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other visual customisation features.
 
Each code is capped at 500 redemptions per day and is only active for 12 hours, making early redemption essential to avoid missing out.

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 9:38 AM IST

