Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 20 redeem codes to win rewards, emotes

Garena Free Fire Max has unveiled a set of redeem codes for June 20, giving players the opportunity to claim various in-game rewards at no cost. These rewards may include exclusive character costumes, weapon skins, diamonds, and time-limited enhancements.

Since these codes are available only for a limited duration and can reach their redemption limit quickly, players are advised to use them without delay.

ALSO READ: YouTube to integrate Google's Veo 3 AI video tool into Shorts soon: Details Below is a compilation of active codes along with simple steps to redeem them.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by the Economic Times, active redeem codes for June 20 are:

FA5M1F8Z3N7P9B2T

FB6Q9R2D5K8X3F4H

FV7G2X5P9J3C6L1W

FZ4N1Q8S6R9Y2D5K

FY9R3V6P1J4L7K5Q

FE2W7F4X9B5M1S3G

FT6K9N3C8L2J4H7R

FU4D8F1Q7Z3V5P6M

FH2J5Y8R1W4G6X9N

FL7S3C9V6T2X4W8R

FP1X4Y7R2G5Q9N3F

FM9T6W3V8C2B4Y7S

FC5N8F2J7H4Q1X6L ALSO READ: YouTube crackdown on Ad Blockers: Sluggish videos? This might be the reason Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box. After a redeem code is successfully used, the associated rewards are delivered straight to the player’s in-game mailbox. If the reward includes currencies such as gold or diamonds, the account balance is updated immediately.