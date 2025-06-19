Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 02:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / YouTube to integrate Google's Veo 3 AI video tool into Shorts soon: Details

YouTube to integrate Google's Veo 3 AI video tool into Shorts soon: Details

YouTube Shorts will soon get Google's Veo 3 AI video tool for high-quality, text-prompt video generation. The update is aimed at helping creators produce content more easily and efficiently

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

YouTube is set to integrate Veo 3, Google’s latest AI video generation model, into YouTube Shorts. According to a recent blog post by the company, this move will allow creators to generate high-quality videos using simple text prompts – all within the Shorts creation platform. 
The goal is to make advanced AI tools more accessible to a wider range of content creators. Veo 3 can generate realistic video clips from prompts, including visual details and context, making it a powerful tool for short-form storytelling.In the blog, YouTube highlighted how AI is transforming not only video content but also the creative process. “These tools will open new creative lanes for everyone to explore,” the company said. The feature is scheduled to roll out later this summer. 
 
The integration of Veo 3 is part of Google’s broader effort to weave its AI technologies across platforms, supporting creators with intelligent, assistive tools.
YouTube also highlighted its “Auto Dubbing” feature, which translates videos into multiple languages to help break down language barriers. Currently supporting nine languages, the tool will soon expand to 20. In just six months, creators have used Auto Dubbing to translate over 20 million videos, significantly enhancing their reach to global audiences. 
  Google Veo 3: What’s new 
Unveiled last month at Google’s I/O event, Veo 3 represents the latest update to the company’s AI video generation model. It offers not just video output from text prompts but also generates audio, including ambient sounds and character dialogue, for a more immersive experience. 
Earlier this month, Google began rolling out access to Veo 3 for AI Pro subscribers, expanding beyond the Ultra plan. It is now accessible through Flow, Google’s AI-powered video editing platform, and the Gemini mobile app with limited generation for Pro-tier users.

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

