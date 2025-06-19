Home / Technology / Tech News / Vivo T4 Lite India launch set for Jun 24: Specs to features, what to expect

Vivo T4 Lite India launch set for Jun 24: Specs to features, what to expect

The Vivo T4 Lite will feature a Dimensity 6300 chip, 6000mAh battery, dual 5G support, 50MP camera, Android 15, and a 6.74-inch display with TUV-certified eye protection

Vivo T4 Lite
Vivo T4 Lite (Image: Vivo)
Sweta Kumari
Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 3:10 PM IST
Chinese smartphone brand Vivo is set to launch the T4 Lite smartphone in India on June 24. The phone has been previewed on e-commerce platform Flipkart and Vivo’s official website, offering a preview at its key specifications ahead of launch. The T4 Lite will join the brand’s T4 series lineup, which includes the Vivo T4 5G, T4x and T4 Ultra.

Vivo T4 Lite: What to expect

Vivo has confirmed that the T4 Lite will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300. The smartphone will feature a 6.74-inch display with 1000 nits peak brightness and TUV Rheinland-certified eye protection. 
  A major upgrade comes in the form of a 6000mAh battery, up from the 5000mAh unit in its predecessor. Vivo claims the battery can deliver over 70 hours of music playback, 22 hours of video streaming, 17 hours of Reels browsing, and 9 hours of gaming.
 
The teaser also confirms that the phone will launch in gold and black colour options. It will support dual 5G connectivity and offer expandable storage up to 2TB.
 
For optics, the T4 Lite is expected to feature a dual-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and an LED flash. The secondary sensor's details have not been revealed yet. On the software side, the phone is likely to run on Android 15 with Funtouch OS 15.

Vivo T4 Lite: Key specifications

  • Display: 6.74-inch, 1000 nits brightness, TUV Rheinland certified
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300
  • Storage: Expandable up to 2TB
  • Rear Camera: Dual camera with 50MP primary sensor
  • Battery: 6000mAh
  • OS: Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15
 

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 3:10 PM IST

