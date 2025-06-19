Tech wrap June 19: OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3, Nothing Phone 3, iOS 18.6

Chinese electronics brand OnePlus has introduced its newest wireless neckband, the Bullets Wireless Z3, in India. According to the company, the 2025 edition features faster charging capabilities, enhanced audio quality, and AI-powered smart functionalities—all within a lightweight and ergonomically designed form factor. The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 will be offered in two colours: Samba Sunset and Mambo Midnight.

UK-based tech company Nothing has confirmed that the upcoming Nothing Phone 3 will benefit from an extended software support period of seven years. When asked on X (formerly known as Twitter) why the company chose the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 over last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis explained that the newer chip helps enable a longer support window.

Apple releases iOS 18.6 beta, likely final update before iOS 26 Apple has rolled out the initial beta versions—both for developers and the public—of iOS 18.6, just days after showcasing iOS 26 at its WWDC 2025 event. This indicates that iOS 18.6 is likely to be the last significant software update within the iOS 18 lineup before the transition to iOS 26 begins alongside the iPhone 17 series later this year. Meta brings passkey support to Facebook for password-less sign-ins Meta has introduced passkey authentication support for Facebook on Android and iOS, providing a simpler and more secure login experience. Instead of relying on passwords or SMS-based one-time passcodes, users can now sign in using biometrics such as fingerprints, facial recognition, or device PINs, all securely stored on their devices.

YouTube to integrate Google's Veo 3 AI video tool into Shorts soon YouTube is preparing to embed Google’s Veo 3, the latest AI video creation model, into its Shorts platform. As outlined in a recent blog post, this integration will enable creators to produce high-quality videos using basic text inputs, all from within the Shorts creation suite. Google Search now lets users have voice chat with AI Mode Google has unveiled that its Search app on Android and iOS will now support AI Mode with live, conversational interactions. First introduced during last month’s Google I/O event, the feature enables users to have natural voice-based conversations with Search and explore results from across the web. Currently, it is only accessible in the US for those enrolled in the Labs’ AI Mode test.

Google Messages adds WhatsApp-like 'Delete for Everyone' option, more tools Google is gradually deploying a new update to its Messages app on Android, according to 9To5Google. The update includes several new features such as “Delete for Everyone,” the ability to snooze notifications, and enhanced personalisation options for RCS group chats—making it more competitive with platforms like WhatsApp and iMessage. YouTube crackdown on Ad Blockers: Sluggish videos? This might be the reason Google-owned YouTube is reportedly intensifying its efforts against users who rely on ad-blockers. As per a report by 9To5Google, the platform has started deliberately slowing down video playback for those using ad-blocking tools. The report also suggests that YouTube may soon introduce longer ad formats as part of its ongoing changes.

Now, you can schedule actions on Gemini app for Android Google is reportedly rolling out “Scheduled Actions” more broadly within the Gemini app for Android. According to a report by 9To5Google, this new capability is being made available to Gemini AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers, as well as certain Workspace users. The feature is not yet available on iOS or through the web version, and there is no confirmation regarding its availability to users on the free tier. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked likely on July 9 Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event—where the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7, and Galaxy Watch 8 series are anticipated to be launched—is expected to take place in the second week of July. As per a 9To5Google report, the event is likely scheduled for July 9 at 10 am ET (07:30 pm IST). The company may also provide a preview of its Android XR-based Project Moohan headset during the event.

Apple 'Back-to-School' offers: Check deals and offers on iPads, Macs, more Apple has rolled out its “Back-to-School” promotional campaign in India, featuring bundled product deals and special educational discounts on select MacBook and iPad models. The offer is valid through September 30 and is available via Apple Store Online, the Apple Store app, and Apple retail locations in Delhi and Mumbai. Vivo T4 Lite India launch set for Jun 24 Vivo is preparing to launch its T4 Lite smartphone in India on June 24. The device has already been previewed on Flipkart and the official Vivo website, offering an early look at its key features. The T4 Lite will join Vivo’s T4 lineup, which currently includes the Vivo T4 5G, T4x, and T4 Ultra models.

Apple mulls using artificial intelligence to design semiconductors Apple is reportedly exploring the use of generative AI to speed up the design of its custom chips, according to comments made by the company’s top hardware executive. Johny Srouji, Apple’s senior vice president of hardware technologies, discussed the potential of AI in semiconductor development during a recent speech in Belgium, where he was honoured by Imec, a semiconductor research group that collaborates with major global chipmakers. Microsoft planning thousands more job cuts in sales amid focus on AI Microsoft is reportedly planning to lay off thousands of employees, especially in sales, as the company continues to invest heavily in artificial intelligence. Sources familiar with the matter indicated that the announcement is expected early next month, following the end of Microsoft’s fiscal year. While sales teams will be notably impacted, the layoffs could extend to other departments as well, and the exact timeline remains subject to change.