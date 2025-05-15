Garena Free Fire Max: May 15 redeem codes to win rewards, diamonds and more

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for May 15, offering players an opportunity to claim exclusive in-game rewards for free. These bonuses may include rare costumes, weapon skins, diamonds, and other premium items that enhance the overall gaming experience.

Keep in mind, these codes are only valid for a limited time and have a restricted number of uses—so it’s wise to redeem them quickly.

Check out the most recent list of working codes below, along with easy-to-follow steps for redeeming them.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by Techlusive, active redeem codes for May 15 are:

FE5D8S1A4FH4

FX5C2V7B9N2G

FH6J8K2L5ZH5

FT4R7E2W8QG2

FV2B8N6M1JJ7

F6Z1X8C3V9B6

FC8V2B7N5ML

FD7S1A9G3HL2

F8P4Q9R1S6DF

F1A2S3D4F5G2

FY9U1I3O5PF4

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.

After a code is successfully claimed, the corresponding rewards are sent straight to the player’s in-game mail. If the item involves in-game currency like diamonds or gold, the player’s balance is updated right away.

Players can get their hands on rare collectibles such as Rebel Academy costumes, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other cosmetic enhancements that add flair to the game.

Each code is capped at 500 uses per day and is only valid for a 12-hour window, so it's best to act fast.