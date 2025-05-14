Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 02:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Google renames 'Find My Device' to Find Hub, adds more features: What's new

Google renames 'Find My Device' to Find Hub, adds more features: What's new

Find Hub will support ultra-wideband tracking, satellite connectivity, and real-time location sharing for people, devices, and luggage all within one single interface, said Google

Google Find Hub

Google Find Hub

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 2:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google announced the rebranding of “Find My Device” as “Find Hub” at the Android Show I/O Edition on May 13. Find My Device was initially introduced as an Android-based alternative to Apple’s Find My service in 2013. Now, as Find Hub, it will let users be able to keep track of not only their devices and accessories but also family and friends.
 

Google Find Hub: What is new

 
The first and foremost update coming with Find Hub is the support for ultra-wideband (UWB) for precise location tracking. Later this month, Android users will also be able to use ultra-wideband (UWB) technology to locate Motorola’s Moto tags. Google will also be adding support for satellite connectivity to allow users to be able to connect without cellular data. However, it will roll out later in 2025.
 
 
Find Hub will make keeping track of the location of friends and family easier. Users will have the option of sharing their location with others either for a limited period of time or indefinitely.

Also Read

Google Gemini on Samsung Galaxy watches

Google Gemini is coming to Samsung Galaxy Watches and Buds: What to expect

Sergey Brin

Google's Sergey Brin settles with family of pilot killed in plane crash

Google's New & Old 'G'

Google updates 'G' icon after a decade: Look at the old and new designs

google, google logo

Google facing at least 12 billion euro in damage claims across Europe

Google Android Show IO edition on May 13: Where to watch and what to expect

Google Android Show IO edition on May 13: Where to watch and what to expect

  To make this functionality simple, Google has essentially divided the app into two sections, with the first letting users track their devices and the second letting them track their loved ones. The people you choose to share with will be able to see your real-time location on Find Hub's map.
 
Google is partnering with other companies like July and Mokobara to help users track their baggage efficiently. It is also partnering with Peak to offer easier tracking of skis. Google has also announced partnerships with airlines like Aer Lingus, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Iberia and Singapore Airlines, to make tracking luggage simpler.
  As per the company, users will not just be able to track their luggage but also be able to share it with the said airlines so that they can track it faster. Notably, Apple’s Find My service has been integrated with over a dozen airlines, including India’s Air India. Google is expected to follow suits and build partnerships with other airlines as well.

More From This Section

Android XR

Google to preview Android XR on glasses, headsets at I/O keynote on 20 May

BGMI

BGMI releases new redeem codes for in-game rewards ahead of 3.8 update

Apple accessibility features

Apple outlines accessibility updates across entire ecosystem: Detail here

Nothing CEO Carl Pei teasing Phone 3 (screenshot)

Phone 3: Nothing's first 'true flagship smartphone' could cost 800 pounds

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for May 14, win diamond and more rewards

Topics : Google Android Google apps

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 14 2025 | 2:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Q4 Results LIVE UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayRCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon