Home / Technology / Tech News / Google schedules Android 16 for June, starting with Pixels: What to expect

Google schedules Android 16 for June, starting with Pixels: What to expect

Google has confirmed that the stable version of Android 16 will start rolling out to select Pixel devices from next month. Here are the features that might be released with the first update

Android 16 (Image: Google)
Android 16 (Image: Google)
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 4:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Android 16 will be released next month, starting with select Pixel smartphones, confirmed Google at its inaugural “The Android Show I/O Edition”. At the Android show, Google announced a suite of updates coming with Android 16, including the redesigned user interface based on Material 3 Expressive. Moreover, the US-based technology giant confirmed enhanced protection with new tools and features. Here is all you need to know:

Android 16: What’s new

Live updates
 
Live updates notifications, expected to debut with the first stable release of Android 16, will let users monitor ongoing activities such as food deliveries, ride completion, and more.
 
Camera features
 
Android 16 brings advanced tools for pro camera users, including hybrid auto exposure that blends manual and automatic controls. It also adds fine-tuned colour temperature and tint settings for video apps, and expands HEIC format support to include Ultra HDR images.

Also Read

Google renames 'Find My Device' to Find Hub, adds more features: What's new

Google Gemini is coming to Samsung Galaxy Watches and Buds: What to expect

Google's Sergey Brin settles with family of pilot killed in plane crash

Google updates 'G' icon after a decade: Look at the old and new designs

Google facing at least 12 billion euro in damage claims across Europe

Extra Dim
 
A new Extra Dim feature in the Display and Touch settings enables the screen to go darker than usual, reducing eye strain in dimly lit environments.
 
Google Wallet shortcut
 
A new shortcut for Google Wallet is also expected to arrive with Android 16. The double-click power button gesture, previously reserved for the camera, is likely to be customised in Gestures settings to open Google Wallet instead, as seen in the first beta version of Android 16.
 
New protections
 
Google will roll out new Android features to boost safety and privacy, including AI-powered scam detection in Messages, a unified Find Hub for tracking devices and sharing locations, and enhanced Advanced Protection in Android 16, with satellite connectivity which will arrive later this year.
Find Hub
 
Google has rebranded “Find My Device” as “Find Hub” which will let users be able to keep track of not only their devices and accessories but also family and friends. Notably, it will come with support for ultra-wideband (UWB) for precise location tracking.
 
Other features
 
Android 16 is also expected to reach eligible Pixel phones by next month with features like- Audio sharing on Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) compatible devices which will let users connect multiple headphones or speakers to a single audio source, Screen-off fingerprint access which allows users to unlock their smartphone using their fingerprint even when the screen is off, Notification cooldown which minimises sound interruptions and on-screen pop-ups when users receive a sudden influx of notifications within a short time, and new Health Connect features.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nothing partners with KEF to boost audio performance of upcoming lineup

India-made GPUs to be tech demo-ready by 2025, production by 2029

iQOO discloses Neo 10's display, camera, other specs ahead of May 26 launch

Apple previews AI model that builds 3D scenes using images: How it works

Google to preview Android XR on glasses, headsets at I/O keynote on 20 May

Topics :GoogleAndroidGoogle Pixel

First Published: May 14 2025 | 4:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story