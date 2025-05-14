Google schedules Android 16 for June, starting with Pixels: What to expect

Android 16 will be released next month, starting with select Pixel smartphones, confirmed Google at its inaugural “The Android Show I/O Edition”. At the Android show, Google announced a suite of updates coming with Android 16, including the redesigned user interface based on Material 3 Expressive. Moreover, the US-based technology giant confirmed enhanced protection with new tools and features. Here is all you need to know:

Android 16: What’s new

Live updates

Live updates notifications, expected to debut with the first stable release of Android 16, will let users monitor ongoing activities such as food deliveries, ride completion, and more.

Camera features

Android 16 brings advanced tools for pro camera users, including hybrid auto exposure that blends manual and automatic controls. It also adds fine-tuned colour temperature and tint settings for video apps, and expands HEIC format support to include Ultra HDR images.

Extra Dim

A new Extra Dim feature in the Display and Touch settings enables the screen to go darker than usual, reducing eye strain in dimly lit environments.

Google Wallet shortcut

A new shortcut for Google Wallet is also expected to arrive with Android 16. The double-click power button gesture, previously reserved for the camera, is likely to be customised in Gestures settings to open Google Wallet instead, as seen in the first beta version of Android 16.

New protections

Google will roll out new Android features to boost safety and privacy, including AI-powered scam detection in Messages, a unified Find Hub for tracking devices and sharing locations, and enhanced Advanced Protection in Android 16, with satellite connectivity which will arrive later this year. will roll out new Android features to boost safety and privacy, including AI-powered scam detection in Messages, a unified Find Hub for tracking devices and sharing locations, and enhanced Advanced Protection in Android 16, with satellite connectivity which will arrive later this year.

Find Hub

Google has rebranded “Find My Device” as “Find Hub” which will let users be able to keep track of not only their devices and accessories but also family and friends. Notably, it will come with support for ultra-wideband (UWB) for precise location tracking.

Other features

Android 16 is also expected to reach eligible Pixel phones by next month with features like- Audio sharing on Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) compatible devices which will let users connect multiple headphones or speakers to a single audio source, Screen-off fingerprint access which allows users to unlock their smartphone using their fingerprint even when the screen is off, Notification cooldown which minimises sound interruptions and on-screen pop-ups when users receive a sudden influx of notifications within a short time, and new Health Connect features.