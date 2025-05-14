Home / Technology / Tech News / Tech Wrap May 14: Android 16 in June, Nothing Phone 3 launch, Google Gemini

Tech Wrap May 14: Android 16 in June, Nothing Phone 3 launch, Google Gemini

Android 16 Scheduled in June. Nothing Phone 3 to launch this summer. Google Gemini in Samsung watches,buds. Spotify DJ takes voice requests. Apple outlines accessibility updates

Tech Wrap May 14
BS Tech New Delhi
Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 8:03 PM IST
Google schedules Android 16 for June, starting with Pixels
 
Android 16 is set to debut in June, beginning with select Pixel models, Google announced during its first “The Android Show I/O Edition.” During the event, the company unveiled various new features coming with Android 16, including a redesigned interface built on Material 3 Expressive. Additionally, the tech giant revealed improvements in security with the inclusion of new tools and functionalities.
 
Phone 3: Nothing's first 'true flagship smartphone' could cost 800 pounds
 
Shortly after the May 13 airing of The Android Show: I/O Edition, UK-based tech firm Nothing confirmed it will release its latest flagship, the Nothing Phone 3, later this summer. The reveal came through a video posted on Android’s official YouTube channel, in which a “Device Showcase” segment featured Nothing CEO Carl Pei teasing the device while holding a blurred phone.
 
Google Gemini is coming to Samsung Galaxy Watches and Buds
 
Samsung announced that Gemini, the AI assistant developed by Google, will soon be integrated into Galaxy wearable devices. According to the company’s press release, Gemini will be embedded into Galaxy smartwatches. Additionally, Samsung stated that pairing Gemini with the Galaxy Buds 3 series will be made more seamless in the near future.

Spotify enhances DJ feature with voice command option
 
Spotify has upgraded its DJ feature to accept voice commands, allowing premium users to request songs by speaking rather than typing. This improved DJ experience will create playlists personalized to each listener, blending favorite tracks with tailored suggestions based on mood, genre, and activity.
 
Apple outlines accessibility updates across entire ecosystem
 
Apple has introduced several new accessibility features that will roll out later this year across its devices, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple Vision Pro. Highlights include a magnifier app for Mac aimed at users who are blind or have low vision, a braille support tool, and accessibility nutrition labels on App Store product pages. 
 
Google to preview Android XR on glasses, headsets at I/O keynote on 20 May
 
At Google I/O 2025, which kicks off with a keynote on May 20, the company will showcase Android XR on both smart glasses and headsets. Developed jointly with Samsung, this platform is positioned to compete with Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest devices. A preview of Android XR was presented on prototype hardware at TED 2025 last month; at I/O, the focus will shift to market-ready products.
 
OnePlus Pad 2 Pro tablet with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite launched
 
OnePlus has officially introduced the Pad 2 Pro tablet in China. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and features a 12,140mAh battery. It follows the OnePlus Pad Pro, which debuted in June 2023, as its successor.
 
iQOO discloses Neo 10's display, camera, other specs ahead of May 26 launch
 
Chinese smartphone maker iQOO has shared key specifications for the upcoming Neo 10 ahead of its May 26 launch. The device will include the brightest 1.5K resolution display in its category and a 50MP main camera equipped with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The company also previously confirmed that the Neo 10 will be the first phone to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor.
 
Google renames 'Find My Device' to Find Hub, adds more features
 
Google has rebranded its “Find My Device” service as “Find Hub,” as revealed during the Android Show I/O Edition on May 13. Initially launched in 2013 as Android’s answer to Apple’s Find My service, the revamped Find Hub will now enable users to locate not only their devices and accessories but also their family and friends.
 
Nothing partners with KEF to boost audio performance of upcoming lineup
 
UK-based tech brand Nothing has announced a strategic partnership with British audio company KEF. This collaboration, the company says, is aimed at pushing the boundaries of sound technology to provide improved audio quality to more consumers. The partnership indicates Nothing might expand its audio product range to include items like speakers and may offer KEF-optimized sound in its next generation of earbuds.
 
India-made GPUs to be tech demo-ready by 2025, production by 2029
 
India’s first domestically developed graphics processing units (GPUs) are expected to be ready for demonstration by the end of 2025, according to sources who spoke to Business Standard. These demos will help assess their viability and readiness for commercial use, government officials said. Full-scale production of India-made GPUs is anticipated by 2029.
 
Apple previews AI model that builds 3D scenes using images
 
Apple has released a research paper describing a new AI model called Matrix3D. Created in collaboration with Nanjing University and The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Matrix3D reconstructs detailed 3D objects and environments from just a few 2D images. This development could represent a significant advancement in photogrammetry, the traditional process of building 3D models from photographs.
 
How India's $54-billion BPO sector is being rewired by AI and Agentic AI
 
India’s $54 billion business process outsourcing (BPO) industry — once defined by its vast human workforce — is undergoing a major transformation. Unlike previous disruptions driven by employment trends, the current shift is powered by algorithms and AI-driven systems.
First Published: May 14 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

