Spotify enhances DJ feature with voice command option: Here is how it works

Spotify has enhanced its DJ feature to take requests from users through voice commands, allowing premium subscribers to request music using spoken prompts instead of typing. The enhanced DJ will curate playlists based on each user’s listening history, combining familiar tracks with new recommendations tailored to mood, genre, and context.

Spotify DJ: What’s new

According to Spotify, the DJ can now respond to voice requests, offering Premium users in over 60 markets a real-time, interactive way to personalise their listening experience. For example, users can say “some upbeat music for cleaning the house” or “sad songs for a rainy afternoon,” and the playlist will adjust accordingly.

The feature can process a variety of prompts, including those related to genre, mood, artist, or activity. Example voice requests include: “Surprise me with some indie tracks I’ve never heard before,” or “Give me some electronic beats for morning exercise.”

Spotify says the goal is to simplify playlist personalisation by eliminating the need to scroll through endless options. The DJ function uses a combination of artificial intelligence and input from Spotify’s global team of music editors to uncover new tracks, resurface old favourites, and deepen user engagement with the music.

The AI DJ also features a human-like voice based on Spotify’s Head of Cultural Partnerships, Xavier “X” Jernigan. Spotify reports that users have responded positively to his conversational tone. The interaction is designed to be two-way, marking a step forward in Spotify’s personalisation efforts. However, it should be noted that the DJ remains in beta and currently does not support requests related to audiobooks or podcasts.

How to use voice commands with Spotify DJ