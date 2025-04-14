Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 14 for free weapons and skins

Garena Free Fire Max has rolled out today’s (April 14) redeem codes, offering players the opportunity to unlock free in-game goodies. These rewards can range from weapon skins and character outfits to diamonds and other content that can enhance gameplay.

These codes are only valid for a short duration and provide access to exclusive items without requiring any purchases. You’ll find a list of active codes along with simple instructions to redeem them below.

Since the codes have limited availability and expire quickly, players are advised to use them at the earliest to avoid missing out.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by Gadgets Now, active redeem codes for April 14, 2025 are:

V4W8X3Y7Z2A6B0C

Y2Z6A1B5C9D3E7F

T9U3V7W2X5Y1Z4A

Q6R1S5T0U3V7W4X

B3C7D2E6F0G4H8J

M5N9P3Q7R1S6T0U

K3L7M2N6P1Q5R8S

D8E2F6G1H5J9K3L

H2J4K6L8A1S3D5F7

G9B1V3C5X7Z2Q4W6

Y8U1I3O5P7A9S2D4

N1P5Q9R4S8T2U6V

Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.

Once a redeem code is successfully used, the associated rewards are delivered straight to the player’s in-game mailbox. If the code includes gold or diamonds, they’re instantly reflected in the player’s account balance.

The rewards often feature exclusive, time-sensitive items like Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other unique collectibles that enhance both gameplay and character customization.

Each code is only valid for the first 500 users per day and remains active for just 12 hours, making it essential for players to redeem them quickly before the opportunity expires.