Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 14 for free weapons and skins

Garena Free Fire Max's redeem codes for April 14 have been unveiled. Players can redeem them by following the guide listed below

Garena Free Fire Max has rolled out today’s (April 14) redeem codes, offering players the opportunity to unlock free in-game goodies. These rewards can range from weapon skins and character outfits to diamonds and other content that can enhance gameplay.
 
These codes are only valid for a short duration and provide access to exclusive items without requiring any purchases. You’ll find a list of active codes along with simple instructions to redeem them below.
 
Since the codes have limited availability and expire quickly, players are advised to use them at the earliest to avoid missing out.
 
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today
 
As per a report by Gadgets Now, active redeem codes for April 14, 2025 are:
  • V4W8X3Y7Z2A6B0C
  • Y2Z6A1B5C9D3E7F
  • T9U3V7W2X5Y1Z4A
  • Q6R1S5T0U3V7W4X
  • B3C7D2E6F0G4H8J
  • M5N9P3Q7R1S6T0U
  • K3L7M2N6P1Q5R8S
  • D8E2F6G1H5J9K3L
  • H2J4K6L8A1S3D5F7
  • G9B1V3C5X7Z2Q4W6
  • Y8U1I3O5P7A9S2D4
  • N1P5Q9R4S8T2U6V
  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
Once a redeem code is successfully used, the associated rewards are delivered straight to the player’s in-game mailbox. If the code includes gold or diamonds, they’re instantly reflected in the player’s account balance.
 
The rewards often feature exclusive, time-sensitive items like Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other unique collectibles that enhance both gameplay and character customization.
 
Each code is only valid for the first 500 users per day and remains active for just 12 hours, making it essential for players to redeem them quickly before the opportunity expires.
