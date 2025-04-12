Home / Technology / Tech News / WhatsApp faces massive outage as users report issues in sending messages

WhatsApp faces massive outage as users report issues in sending messages

Following the outage, many even shared memes as an expression of anger and to confirm if the message app was actually down

Whatsapp
The hashtag #WhatsAppDown also began trending across social media platforms as users experienced difficulties using the application (Photo: Shutterstock)
ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2025 | 8:54 PM IST
Meta-owned messaging app WhatsApp faced issues in India on Saturday evening, with users reporting issues in sending messages.

Taking to social media platform X, netizens reported issues with core functionalities, including sending messages and uploading status. However, WhatsApp did not immediately respond to the outage.

"Cannot send messages to group.. whats app down ? #WhatsApp," a user wrote in a post on X.

"Hey @WhatsApp , is the app down? I'm having trouble sending messages - they're just not going through. Anyone else facing this? #WhatsAppDown," another user posted on X.

"Is @WhatsApp down in India today? Not able to send messages in groups! Getting a red exclamation mark on sending messages. #whatsappdown #Whatsapp," an X user reported.

Following the outage, many even shared memes as an expression of anger and to confirm if the message app was actually down. 

The hashtag #WhatsAppDown also began trending across social media platforms as users experienced difficulties using the application.

Earlier in the day, many people even faced difficulties while making payments via Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :whatsappMetaversemessage

First Published: Apr 12 2025 | 8:54 PM IST

