Home / Technology / Tech News / Algo Rhythm: Energy demand of AI data centres 'to double' by 2030

Algo Rhythm: Energy demand of AI data centres 'to double' by 2030

Electricity generation to run data centres in 2024 was estimated to be around 415 TWh, which amounted to about 1.5 per cent of global consumption

artificial intelligence, Technology, algorithm
Premium
Electricity demand by data centres worldwide will more than double by 2030 to around 945 terawatt-hours
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2025 | 9:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The world’s thirst for artificial intelligence (AI) technology will require almost as much energy by the end of this decade as Japan uses today, according to a report by the International Energy Agency (IEA). Electricity demand by data centres worldwide will more than double by 2030 to around 945 terawatt-hours (TWh). Electricity generation to run data centres in 2024 was estimated to be around 415 TWh, which amounted to about 1.5 per cent of global consumption.
 
 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

WhatsApp faces massive outage as users report issues in sending messages

India has a key role in global cybersecurity, says Germany's Maria Adebahr

Tech Wrap April 11: ChatGPT Memory, Motorola tablet, iQOO Z10 series phone

YouTube to roll out AI-powered music generation tool for creators: Details

Indie Game Utsav X Comic Con announces offers on Steam for Indian games

Topics :Artificial intelligenceAlgorithmTechnology

First Published: Apr 13 2025 | 9:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story