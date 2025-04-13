Algo Rhythm: Energy demand of AI data centres 'to double' by 2030

The world’s thirst for artificial intelligence (AI) technology will require almost as much energy by the end of this decade as Japan uses today, according to a report by the International Energy Agency (IEA). Electricity demand by data centres worldwide will more than double by 2030 to around 945 terawatt-hours (TWh). Electricity generation to run data centres in 2024 was estimated to be around 415 TWh, which amounted to about 1.5 per cent of global consumption.