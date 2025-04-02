Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 2, win diamonds and free skins

Garena Free Fire Max has released a new set of redeem codes for April 2, offering players the chance to unlock exclusive in-game rewards at no cost. These rewards include character outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and other premium items designed to enhance the overall gaming experience.
The newly activated codes are available for a limited time, giving players a valuable opportunity to access high-tier items without making any purchases. To help players take advantage of this offer, the active codes are listed below, along with a quick guide on how to redeem them efficiently.
Act fast—these codes are time-sensitive and can expire soon.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today
According to a report by India Today Gaming, here are the active redeem codes for April 2, 2025:
- FFNGYZPPKNLX7
- FFYNCXG2FNT4
- FPUSG9XQTLMY
- FFKSY9PQLWX5
- FFNFSXTPVQZ7
- GXFT9YNWLQZ3
- FFM4X9HQWLM6
- FF6WXQ9STKY3
- FFRSX4CYHXZ8
- E3L6P8E5D2G4Z7C9
- I1O5GGB7S9X3Q6F8
- H4RVV6N2U8M1J3Y5
- Z1W3M5GRJ7E9U2R4
- G6Y8B1DGVN35C7V9
- K2A4H6DVL8T1F3S5
- N7X9DTE2R4Q6W8M1
- D3JVF5U7G9V1O2I4
- F2D4WVDRO8H1R3N5
- FFSKTX2QF2N5
- NPTF2FWXPLV7
- FFPURTXQFKX3
- FFNRWTXPFKQ8
- FF4MTXQPFLK9
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use
- Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
- Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
- Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
Once a redeem code is successfully applied, the associated rewards are delivered directly to the player’s in-game mailbox, while gold and diamonds are credited instantly to their account.
These rewards include a mix of exclusive content such as Rebel Academy-themed outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other rare in-game items that add value to gameplay and enhance character customisation.
It’s important to note that these rewards are limited—only the first 500 players each day are eligible to claim them. Additionally, the codes are valid for just 12 hours, making it essential to act quickly to avoid missing out on these time-sensitive offers.