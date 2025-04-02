Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 2, win diamonds and free skins

Garena Free Fire Max has released a new set of redeem codes for April 2, offering players the chance to unlock exclusive in-game rewards at no cost. These rewards include character outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and other premium items designed to enhance the overall gaming experience.

The newly activated codes are available for a limited time, giving players a valuable opportunity to access high-tier items without making any purchases. To help players take advantage of this offer, the active codes are listed below, along with a quick guide on how to redeem them efficiently.

Act fast—these codes are time-sensitive and can expire soon.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

According to a report by India Today Gaming, here are the active redeem codes for April 2, 2025:

FFNGYZPPKNLX7

FFYNCXG2FNT4

FPUSG9XQTLMY

FFKSY9PQLWX5

FFNFSXTPVQZ7

GXFT9YNWLQZ3

FFM4X9HQWLM6

FF6WXQ9STKY3

FFRSX4CYHXZ8

E3L6P8E5D2G4Z7C9

I1O5GGB7S9X3Q6F8

H4RVV6N2U8M1J3Y5

Z1W3M5GRJ7E9U2R4

G6Y8B1DGVN35C7V9

K2A4H6DVL8T1F3S5

N7X9DTE2R4Q6W8M1

D3JVF5U7G9V1O2I4

F2D4WVDRO8H1R3N5

FFSKTX2QF2N5

NPTF2FWXPLV7

FFPURTXQFKX3

FFNRWTXPFKQ8

FF4MTXQPFLK9

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.

Once a redeem code is successfully applied, the associated rewards are delivered directly to the player’s in-game mailbox, while gold and diamonds are credited instantly to their account.

These rewards include a mix of exclusive content such as Rebel Academy-themed outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other rare in-game items that add value to gameplay and enhance character customisation.

It’s important to note that these rewards are limited—only the first 500 players each day are eligible to claim them. Additionally, the codes are valid for just 12 hours, making it essential to act quickly to avoid missing out on these time-sensitive offers.