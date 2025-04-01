Tech Wrap April 1: Apple Intelligence, Copilot Plus PCs, Motorola launch

Apple has rolled out iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, and macOS Sequoia 15.4, bringing Apple Intelligence support to more regions, including India. The update introduces localized English (India) language support alongside other languages such as French, German, Italian, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish, Japanese, and more.

Microsoft has begun rolling out exclusive Copilot Plus PC features, including Live Captions, Cocreator, Restyle Image, and Image Creator, for devices equipped with AMD Ryzen AI 300 series and Intel Core Ultra 200V processors. These features were previously available only on Copilot Plus PCs powered by Qualcomm chips.

Motorola, owned by Lenovo, is preparing to launch the Edge 60 Fusion smartphone in India on April 2 at 12 PM. The smartphone will be available via Flipkart, as confirmed by the company. Key specifications, including details on the chipset, display, and camera, have already been revealed ahead of the launch.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has announced the upcoming release of a new "open-weight" AI model. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Altman revealed that OpenAI will introduce an open-weight language model with advanced reasoning capabilities in the coming months. This marks OpenAI’s first open-weight model since GPT-2 launched in 2019.

Amazon has launched Nova Act, an AI model designed for browser-based tasks such as web searches, online shopping, and on-screen interactions. Currently, it is available exclusively to developers through a limited "research preview." Additionally, Amazon is broadening access to its Nova AI model family through a dedicated web portal, enhancing usability and accessibility.

The POCO C71 is set to launch in India on April 4. A Flipkart microsite has unveiled several key specifications of the upcoming device. Priced under ₹7,000, the smartphone will feature a 6.88-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and will come with an IP52 rating for protection against dust and light water splashes.

Vivo is preparing to expand its V50-series lineup in India with the upcoming launch of the Vivo V50e. The company has disclosed several key details about the smartphone, including features related to its display, camera, and AI-driven imaging tools. The device will incorporate artificial intelligence to enhance photography and will be available in gemstone-inspired color options.

Google may be working on a redesign for its Photos app. As per a report by Android Authority, a user received a Google Survey link asking them to compare two different versions of the Google Photos interface. The survey images depicted the current UI on the left and a redesigned version on the right, highlighting notable differences.

Apple has rolled out the iOS 18.4 update for compatible iPhones, introducing new Apple Intelligence features like Priority Notifications. The update extends Apple Intelligence to additional regions and includes support for more languages, such as localized English (India). Additionally, it introduces ten new system languages, including Bangla, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

iOS 19: Apple may drop software support for three iPhone models this year

Apple is reportedly planning to end software support for three iPhone models, with the release of iOS 19. According to a report by 9To5Mac, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR will not receive the update for the next generation iOS version. Additionally, Apple is expected to drop support for the iPad (7th generation) with the release of iPadOS 19.