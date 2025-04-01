iOS 19: Apple may drop software support for three iPhone models this year

Apple is reportedly planning to end software support for three iPhone models, with the release of iOS 19. According to a report by 9To5Mac, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR will not receive the update for the next generation iOS version. Additionally, Apple is expected to drop support for the iPad (7th generation) with the release of iPadOS 19.

Last month Apple announced that it will be hosting its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) from June 9, where the company will likely unveil the next generation operating system for iPhones. With the update, Apple is likely planning a major revamp of the software with changes to design, system navigation, and more. iOS 19 is expected to start rolling out after the launch of the 2025 iPhone line up, likely in September.

iOS 19: Expected list of supported devices

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12 and 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13 and 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14 and 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15 and 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max

iPhone 16e

iPhone 16 and 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd gen)

iPhone SE (3rd gen)

Design and navigation-

Also Read

Expected to feature a glass-like, translucent interface inspired by visionOS.

Will likely streamline the interface across Apple’s ecosystem.

Improved navigation and gesture controls for improved user experience.

Health app upgrades-

AI-powered health coaching with personalised wellness guidance.

Fitness coaching tools to refine workouts.

Food tracking integration.

Apple Intelligence and Siri enhancements-

Smarter Siri with context-aware interactions and better in-app task execution.

On-screen awareness.

Potential Google Gemini AI integration alongside ChatGPT.

Improved RCS messaging-