Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for March 26: Win weapon skins, diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max has released a fresh batch of redeem codes for March 26, giving players a chance to score in-game goodies such as weapon skins, character outfits, diamonds, and more exclusive loot. It is a great way to level up your gameplay without having to open your wallet.

In this article, you’ll find today’s active redemption codes along with a simple, step-by-step guide on how to claim them. Let’s dive into the latest list:

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

According to a report by the Times of India, here are the active redeem codes for March 26, 2025:

F2D4WVDRO8H1R3N5

L7Y9B1RDGFVCM4G5

UX7H2F4R9TW6M1N3

Q5V8A6K2T5J4Y9T1

E3L6P8E5D2G4Z7C9

FFXT7SW9KG2M

FFSP9XQ2TNZK

FFYNC9V2FTNN

FPSTQ7MXNPY5

FF4MTXQPFDZ9

FFKSY7PQNWHG

NPCQ2FW7PXN2

I1O5GGB7S9X3Q6F8

H4RVV6N2U8M1J3Y5

Z1W3M5GRJ7E9U2R4

G6Y8B1DGVN35C7V9

K2A4H6DVL8T1F3S5

N7X9DTE2R4Q6W8M1

D3JVF5U7G9V1O2I4

B6C8P1S3Y5ZVT7K9

W2R4F6NRT8J1D3H5

S7VRT9K2C4E6W8A1

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.

Click Confirm to submit the code. The rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox, while gold or diamonds will be automatically added to your account.

Once you successfully redeem the codes, you can unlock a range of premium in-game items like Rebel Academy, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other rare collectibles — all designed to boost your overall gaming experience.

That said, there’s reportedly a catch here. These rewards come with a few limitations: only the first 500 players can claim them each day, and there’s just a 12-hour window to redeem. This limited access has turned the hunt for freebies into a fierce race among players eager to score some of the best loot without spending a dime.