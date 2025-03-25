Tech Wrap March 25: Apple AirPods Max, Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, WhatsApp

Apple has revealed plans to update the AirPods Max, enabling lossless and ultra-low latency audio. The US-based tech company confirmed that a software update, scheduled for next month, will introduce these enhancements via USB-C, improving the listening experience for music, movies, and gaming.

Motorola, the Lenovo-owned smartphone brand, has announced the launch of the Edge 60 Fusion in India on April 2. Ahead of the launch, the device’s specifications and key features, including details about its chipset, display, and camera, have been listed on Flipkart.

Meta’s messaging platform WhatsApp is experimenting with a new feature on iOS aimed at simplifying music sharing. According to WABetaInfo, a WhatsApp feature tracker, the beta version of WhatsApp for iOS includes an option to share Spotify tracks as status updates.

Lava has expanded its smartphone lineup with the introduction of the Lava Shark. Equipped with a UNISOC T606 octa-core processor, the device features a 6.67-inch punch-hole HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 50MP AI-powered rear camera.

Apple has released the Release Candidate (RC) version of iOS 18.4 for developers and beta testers, marking the final phase before its official launch. Expected next month, the update will bring Apple Intelligence features to compatible iPhone models and expand language support, including localised English (India).

Google has launched a native Drive app for Windows PCs with ARM-based processors. The company announced via the Google Workspace blog that following beta testing, the Drive app is now widely available for ARM-compatible PCs, allowing for more efficient file syncing on Qualcomm Snapdragon X series chip-powered Copilot Plus PCs.

The action-adventure game Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is set to arrive on Sony’s PlayStation 5 on April 17. Initially released for Xbox and PC in December, the game will now be available for PS5 players after a four-month wait. Developer MachineGames and publisher Bethesda Softworks have confirmed that digital and physical pre-orders are now open.

Google has acknowledged that a “technical issue” led to the deletion of Google Maps timeline data for some users. A company spokesperson, in a statement to The Verge, noted that users who had not backed up their timeline data to Google Cloud might have permanently lost access to it.

The Realme P3 Ultra 5G is now on sale in India. Featuring the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra processor, the smartphone includes gaming-focused features such as bypass charging. Priced from Rs 26,999, it is available via the company’s website and select online platforms, with launch offers including bank discounts and trade-in deals.

The upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 is set to launch this year, with support for AI-based upscaling to enhance graphics. This feature mirrors advancements seen in modern gaming consoles and GPUs.

An Amazon India listing has confirmed that Realme will soon introduce the Narzo 80 Pro 5G in India. While the exact release date remains undisclosed, the listing reveals that the device will be the first in its category to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset.

When AI systems fail to interpret queries correctly or encounter incomplete data, they may generate false information, a phenomenon known as hallucination. This often occurs when models extrapolate from training data, sometimes leading to inaccuracies, such as misidentifying a blueberry muffin.

Chinese AI startup DeepSeek has rolled out a major update to its V3 large language model, intensifying its competition with US-based AI leaders like OpenAI and Anthropic.

Meta is facing criticism over its latest AI experiment, which suggests AI-generated comments on Instagram posts. Some users have expressed concerns that this could artificially inflate engagement metrics, benefiting advertising revenue.