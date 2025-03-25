Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 05:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Motorola Edge 60 Fusion to be launched in India on April 2: What to expect

Ahead of the launch, Motorola has unveiled key details about the Edge 60 Fusion, including Moto AI features. Here is all you need to know about the upcoming smartphone

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion (Flipkart)

Sweta Kumari
Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 5:11 PM IST

China’s Lenovo-owned smartphone brand Motorola is set to launch the Edge 60 Fusion smartphone in India on April 2. Ahead of the launch, the company has listed the phone’s key features and details on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. This includes details about the smartphone’s chipset, display, camera, and more.
 
Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: Details
 
Motorola has confirmed that the Edge 60 Fusion will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 system-on-chip (SoC), paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, which will be expandable up to 1TB with microSD. On the software front, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion will boot Android 15-based Hello UI out-of-the-box. The smartphone will offer artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features such as “Catch Me Up” for notification summary, as well as text transcription, translation, and summarisation features. Beyond native Moto AI features, the smartphone will also support AI features offered by Google such as “Circle to Search”, and “AI Magic Eraser” in Google Photos.
 

The company has disclosed that the smartphone will sport a 6.7-inch pantone-validated all curved display with 1.5K resolution, Gorilla Glass 7i protection, and up to 4500nits of peak brightness level. For imaging, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion will feature a 50MP (Sony LYT 700C) primary sensor coupled with a 13MP ultra-wide camera with macro lens capacity. At the front, there will be a 32MP camera sensor with the support of 4K video recording.
 
The smartphone will be powered by a 5,500MAh battery with 68W wired charging support.
Additionally, the device will boast IP68/69 rating for dust and water resistance and MIL-STD 810H military-grade certification for durability. 
Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: Specifications
  • Display: 6.7-inch all-curved display, 1.5K resolution, 4500 nits peak brightness, HDR10+
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400
  • RAM: Up to12 GB
  • Storage: 256GB ( expandable up to 1TB)
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary (Sony LYT700) + 13MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 5500mAh, 68W wired charging
  • Protection: IP68, IP69, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i

Motorola phones Motorola India Chinese smartphones

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 5:10 PM IST

