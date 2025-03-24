Western Union ties up with HCL to start technology centre in India

HCL and Western Union have entered into a partnership as part of which the money transfer company will open a technology centre in Hyderabad for innovation and talent development.

Western Union will also use HCL’s artificial intelligence-powered solutions to transition to a platform-centric operating model. That transition will help the US company improve its customer experience and enterprise-wide infrastructure transformation.

“HCLTech’s expertise will help us fulfil our mission to make world-class financial services accessible to people everywhere,” Western Union chief executive officer Devin McGranahan said.

HCL’s expertise in digital engineering will accelerate Western Union’s work to reimagine its technology landscape, implement full-stack observability and automation, increase efficiency through artificial intelligence-assisted methods, and ensure robust and future-ready solutions.

C Vijayakumar, chief executive officer and managing director of HCL, said, “This strategic partnership emphasises our focus on empowering fintech companies through digital engineering-led transformation and creating exceptional value for their stakeholders.”