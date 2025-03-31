Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for March 31 to get free skins, diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max's new set of redeem codes has gone live today, March 31, letting players unlock exclusive items like weapon cosmetics, character gear, diamonds, and other high-value rewards—at no cost. It's a perfect chance to enhance your gameplay.

To help you grab these freebies quickly, we've rounded up the newest working codes and included a straightforward guide on how to redeem them. Make sure to use them before they expire.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

According to a report by India Today Gaming, here are the active redeem codes for March 31, 2025:

FFNGYZPPKNLX7

FFYNCXG2FNT4

FPUSG9XQTLMY

FFKSY9PQLWX5

FFNFSXTPVQZ7

GXFT9YNWLQZ3

FFM4X9HQWLM6

FF6WXQ9STKY3

FFRSX4CYHXZ8

FFSKTX2QF2N5

NPTF2FWXPLV7

FFPURTXQFKX3

FFNRWTXPFKQ8

FF4MTXQPFLK9

FFXQ9LNM8KTB

FFRPXQ3KMGT9

FFDMNQX9KGX2

FFCBRX7QTSL4

FFSGT9KNQXT6

FPSTX9MKNLY5

XF4S9KCW7KY2

FFEV4SQPFKX9

FVTXQ5KMFLPZ

FFNFSXTPQML2

RDNAFV7KXTQ4

FFMTYQPXFGX6

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.

Click Confirm to submit the code. The rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox, while gold or diamonds will be automatically added to your account.

By using these redeem codes, players gain access to special in-game items such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other rare collectibles that can elevate their gaming performance.

That said, there's a catch—only the first 500 users can successfully claim these rewards daily, and they must do so within a 12-hour timeframe. This limited availability fuels intense competition, with players hurrying to grab the top rewards before they're gone.