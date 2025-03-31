Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for March 31 to get free skins, diamonds
Garena Free Fire Max has introduced a new line-up of redeem codes for March 31, giving players a chance to score exciting in-game rewards such as character skins, weapon upgrades, diamonds, and moreAashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
Garena Free Fire Max's new set of redeem codes has gone live today, March 31, letting players unlock exclusive items like weapon cosmetics, character gear, diamonds, and other high-value rewards—at no cost. It's a perfect chance to enhance your gameplay.
To help you grab these freebies quickly, we've rounded up the newest working codes and included a straightforward guide on how to redeem them. Make sure to use them before they expire.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today
According to a report by India Today Gaming, here are the active redeem codes for March 31, 2025:
FFNGYZPPKNLX7
FFYNCXG2FNT4
FPUSG9XQTLMY
FFKSY9PQLWX5
FFNFSXTPVQZ7
GXFT9YNWLQZ3
FFM4X9HQWLM6
FF6WXQ9STKY3
FFRSX4CYHXZ8
FFSKTX2QF2N5
NPTF2FWXPLV7
FFPURTXQFKX3
FFNRWTXPFKQ8
FF4MTXQPFLK9
FFXQ9LNM8KTB
FFRPXQ3KMGT9
FFDMNQX9KGX2
FFCBRX7QTSL4
FFSGT9KNQXT6
FPSTX9MKNLY5
XF4S9KCW7KY2
FFEV4SQPFKX9
FVTXQ5KMFLPZ
FFNFSXTPQML2
RDNAFV7KXTQ4
FFMTYQPXFGX6
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use
Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
Click Confirm to submit the code. The rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox, while gold or diamonds will be automatically added to your account.
By using these redeem codes, players gain access to special in-game items such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other rare collectibles that can elevate their gaming performance.
That said, there's a catch—only the first 500 users can successfully claim these rewards daily, and they must do so within a 12-hour timeframe. This limited availability fuels intense competition, with players hurrying to grab the top rewards before they're gone.