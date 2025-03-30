Sunday, March 30, 2025 | 09:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung's AI-powered fridges can find misplaced phones, adjust aircons

Samsung's AI-powered fridges can find misplaced phones, adjust aircons

The latest Bespoke AI-powered refrigerator lineup features a 9-inch home screen that allows users to simply say, 'Hi Bixby, find my phone'

Samsung AI fridges

Customers can also activate the home air conditioners or window blinds with voice commands, while the system will automatically make adjustments. Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2025 | 9:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Yoolim Lee
 
Samsung Electronics Co.’s customers who used to rely on their Galaxy Watches to find misplaced phones, can now also locate the devices with the company’s latest fridges. 
 
The latest Bespoke AI-powered refrigerator lineup features a 9-inch home screen that allows users to simply say, “Hi Bixby, find my phone,” and the enhanced assistant, capable of recognising the voice of individual family members, will ring the correct device. 
 
Customers can also activate the home air conditioners or window blinds with voice commands, while the system will automatically make adjustments using real-time weather data.
 

These are just a few of the innovations Samsung showcased at an event in Seoul, where it unveiled its new home appliance lineup for the year. The company aims to secure its leading position in the market by integrating advanced AI technology to deliver a more connected and personalized user experience across its product range, from robot vacuum cleaners to washing machines. 
 
The push to expand AI integration across devices is expected to boost sales this year, Moon Jeong Seung, head of the R&D team for Samsung’s digital appliance business, said at a media conference. 
 
Samsung is leveraging its unique position as a leader in both mobile devices and home appliances to strengthen its ecosystem.  The company ultimately aims to better connect the half-billion devices it sells around the world every year. 
     

Topics : Samsung artifical intelligence AI technology

First Published: Mar 30 2025 | 9:35 AM IST

