Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for May 6, win exclusive in-game rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has released a redeem codes for May 6, allowing players to claim a variety of exclusive in-game rewards for free. These rewards may include limited-edition character costumes, distinctive weapon skins, diamonds, and other gameplay-enhancing items.

As these codes are only valid for a short duration and have a restricted number of redemptions, players are encouraged to redeem them quickly to avoid missing out.

Below is the updated list of active codes, along with a simple step-by-step guide to help you claim your rewards with ease.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by Techlusive, active redeem codes for May 6, 2025 are:

H2J4K6L8A1S3D5F7

G9B1V3C5X7Z2Q4W6

Y8U1I3O5P7A9S2D4

N1P5Q9R4S8T2U6V

V4W8X3Y7Z2A6B0C

Y2Z6A1B5C9D3E7F

T9U3V7W2X5Y1Z4A

Q6R1S5T0U3V7W4X

B3C7D2E6F0G4H8J

M5N9P3Q7R1S6T0U

K3L7M2N6P1Q5R8S

D8E2F6G1H5J9K3L

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.

After a redeem code is successfully used, the associated rewards are sent straight to the player's in-game mailbox. For rewards involving in-game currencies like gold or diamonds, the player's account reflects the updated balance instantly.

These codes can grant access to exclusive, time-limited items such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and various cosmetic upgrades that enhance the game's look and feel.

Since each code is limited to just 500 redemptions per day and remains valid for only 12 hours, players are advised to act quickly to secure their rewards.