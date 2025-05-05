Tech Wrap May 5 : Lava Yuva Star 2, GTA 6 launch, Microsoft shuts skype

Lava has introduced the Yuva Star 2 smartphone in India, priced at Rs 6,499. The handset runs on an octa-core UNISOC processor and comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery. It operates on the Android 14 Go edition. Lava claims the device delivers a clean, secure interface with no preloaded apps, offering a bloatware-free experience.

Rockstar Games has shared an updated release timeline for Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), a move that may disappoint eager fans. Initially planned for a Fall 2025 launch, the game is now slated to release on May 26, 2026.

Skype was officially discontinued by Microsoft on May 5. The tech giant had announced earlier this year that it would be phasing out the video chat platform as part of its efforts to streamline communications. The company now recommends Microsoft Teams (free) as its primary tool for messaging and collaboration.

Doom: The Dark Ages will launch on May 15, and will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC. It is also coming to Xbox Game Pass. Developed by id Software and published by Bethesda Softworks, the game introduces a new combat style that shifts away from the high-speed, aerial fighting of previous titles in the Doom franchise.

Apple is reportedly planning to adjust its iPhone release strategy in 2026 to introduce its first foldable iPhone. According to The Verge, citing The Information, the company will divide its launch into two separate events. The foldable model is expected to debut in September 2026 alongside the iPhone 18 Pro series and a thin "Air" version. The standard iPhone 18 is scheduled to arrive in spring 2027, accompanied by the iPhone 16e successor.

YouTube is experimenting with a new subscription model that allows two people to share a Premium or Music Premium membership. According to a report by MoneyControl, this plan is being tested in India, France, Taiwan, and Hong Kong with select users. The two-person Premium subscription is priced at Rs 219 per month in India, while the existing family plan—which supports up to five members—costs Rs 299 per month.

OnePlus has confirmed the upcoming India launch of its 13s smartphone. In addition, the OnePlus Nord 5 is reportedly also on the way, though the company has not provided a specific timeline. A GSMArena report suggests the Nord 5 will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chip and could feature a 7,000mAh battery. It is also expected to include a flat OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

In celebration of Mother’s Day, Apple India is offering up to 12 months of no-cost EMI on iPhones through select bank credit cards. The deal extends to other Apple products, including iPads, MacBooks, and Apple Watches. Participating credit card providers include American Express, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI , Kotak Mahindra Bank, J&K Bank, among others. HDFC Bank also supports no-cost EMI on debit cards.

Nothing’s new CMF Phone 2 Pro is now available for purchase in India, featuring special first-day offers. Priced starting at Rs 18,999, the latest device under the CMF sub-brand boasts a modular design, dual-tone finishes, and a triple-camera setup on the rear. The launch also includes new CMF accessories like a Universal Case, Interchangeable Lenses, Wallet and Stand, and a Lanyard. Pricing and availability details for these accessories are yet to be announced.

Apple is reportedly planning to introduce an updated MacBook Pro series later this year. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that the new 14-inch and 16-inch models will feature the upcoming M5 chip. While this year’s update will bring minor internal changes, bigger upgrades—such as OLED displays and a thinner build—are expected by late 2026, according to 9To5Mac.

Google is said to be working on a desktop interface for Android devices, similar to Samsung’s DeX feature. According to 9to5Google, citing Android Authority, this new mode will allow supported smartphones to connect to external displays and deliver a desktop-like experience.

Apple is reportedly collaborating with Anthropic, a startup supported by Amazon, to develop a new AI-powered software development platform called "vibe-coding." As per Bloomberg News, the tool will use artificial intelligence to help programmers write, edit, and test code automatically.