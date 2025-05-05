Microsoft shuts down Skype on May 5, asks users to try Teams: Details here

Microsoft officially shut down Skype on May 5. The US-based technology company had announced in February its plan to retire the video calling platform as part of efforts to streamline its communication services. The company said it would now focus on Microsoft Teams (free) as its central hub for communication and collaboration.

In a blog post dated February 28, Microsoft stated that retiring Skype would help it better adapt to changing consumer needs. As part of the transition, it had already stopped selling Skype Credit and calling feature plans to new users. However, existing subscribers can continue using their services until the end of their billing cycle, and any remaining Skype credit will remain accessible. The Skype Dial Pad will still be available to remaining paid users through the Skype web portal and within Teams, even after May 5, 2025.

Between February and May, Microsoft offered a transition window, providing support to help users migrate to Teams. Users can sign in to Teams using their existing Skype credentials, with data and settings carried over automatically. Those who choose not to switch can export their data, including chats, contacts, and call history. Teams includes key Skype features and adds tools such as calendar integration and community spaces for enhanced collaboration.

Alternatives to Skype

For users looking for similar features, the following platforms may be considered:

Google Meet: Free with a Google account, Google Meet supports video calls with up to 100 participants, screen sharing, and meeting recordings. Group calls are limited to 60 minutes on the free version. To access extended durations and premium features, a paid plan is required.

Zoom: Widely used for web conferencing, Zoom supports up to 100 participants per session and offers features like public and private chat, screen sharing, a virtual whiteboard, note-taking tools, and meeting recording with transcript options.