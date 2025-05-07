WWDC 2025: What to expect besides revamped platforms and Apple Intelligence

Siri to third-party AI integration and expanded app functionality. Here's what to watch for: Apple is expected to overhaul its major operating systems at this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), unveiling the next-generation versions of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. While the upcoming updates will likely bring design changes, system-level enhancements, and new AI tools under the Apple Intelligence umbrella, several other upgrades are also expected—ranging from a more capableto third-party AI integration and expanded app functionality. Here's what to watch for:

New Siri features

Originally previewed at WWDC 2024, many of Siri’s more advanced abilities—initially slated for iOS 18—are now expected to roll out during the iOS 19 cycle, following delays caused by development bugs.

Expected updates include:

On-screen awareness: Siri will be able to understand and act on the current screen content. For example, if someone texts you an address, you can say “Add this address to their contact,” and Siri will handle it without follow-ups.

In-app actions: Using the App Intents framework, Siri will perform complex, multi-step tasks across apps—without needing to launch them. This includes actions like finding a photo, applying edits, and saving it to a specific Files folder.

Personalisation: With help from on-device semantic indexing, Siri will pull relevant data from apps like Mail, Messages, Calendar, Photos, and Files. It could, for example, find your driver’s licence number stored in an image and autofill it into a form.

LLM Siri

Apple is also reportedly rebuilding Siri’s foundation using large language models (LLMs). Internally referred to as “LLM Siri,” this version will allow for more natural, human-like interaction and more nuanced task execution—similar to ChatGPT or Google Gemini. Bloomberg reported that LLM Siri could also give users more control over third-party apps via voice commands.

New third party AI models

Apple already offers built-in ChatGPT access through Apple Intelligence, but more AI model options could be on the way. During Google’s ongoing US antitrust trial, CEO Sundar Pichai confirmed that Google has been in talks with Apple to bring Gemini to the iPhone.

Pichai also noted that Apple CEO Tim Cook indicated more third-party AI models would become available on Apple Intelligence later this year. Separately, Apple is also said to be working with Anthropic on a new “vibe-coding” software platform that will let developers write, test, and debug code using AI.

Deeper Apple Intelligence integration

Beyond new AI tools, Apple may focus on weaving existing Apple Intelligence features more tightly into its ecosystem. For instance, 9to5Mac reported that Image Playground, Apple’s generative image tool, could soon be integrated into Apple Music—enabling users to create custom playlist artwork.

Apple Intelligence may also expand to more devices. Bloomberg recently reported that watchOS 12 will officially support Apple Intelligence abilities, though most processing would still occur on a paired iPhone.

Revamped native apps

iOS 19 is expected to bring significant changes to several native apps—particularly the Health app. Bloomberg previously reported that Apple is planning an AI-powered health coaching feature that delivers personalised wellness advice, along with video content from medical professionals.

Additional features may include: