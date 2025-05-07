Tech Wrap May 7: GTA 6 new trailer, Microsoft Surface, Google Simplify

Rockstar Games has debuted the second trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), marking a significant step as anticipation builds for the game’s postponed release. Within just 15 hours, the trailer attracted over 71 million views on Rockstar’s official X (formerly Twitter) account and an additional 42 million on YouTube. The initial trailer, which launched on December 5, 2023, has since surpassed 254 million views.

Microsoft has unveiled its 2025 Surface lineup in India, introducing a new 13-inch Surface Laptop and a 12-inch Surface Pro. Both devices run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Plus processor and are part of the broader Copilot+ PC initiative. Alongside the hardware launch, Microsoft also announced upcoming AI-powered features for these devices and the Copilot+ PC ecosystem.

Also Read

Google has added a new AI-driven feature to its iOS app designed to make complex or technical content easier to read. Known as “Simplify,” the tool simplifies dense language found on web pages without redirecting users. According to the company, the feature uses artificial intelligence to translate jargon-heavy text into more accessible language directly within the app.

OnePlus has teased the upcoming OnePlus 13s smartphone with a video preview posted on X (formerly Twitter), showcasing its design and available colour options. The teaser reveals two finishes — Pink Satin and Black Velvet — both with a flat metal frame. The Pink Satin model is notable as the company’s first pink smartphone, while the Black Velvet version is said to draw inspiration from the night sky.

Microsoft has announced a new suite of AI-powered features exclusive to Copilot+ PCs. Alongside enhancements to existing tools such as Click to Do, the company is also launching a new agentic AI experience within the Settings app that can offer suggestions and make adjustments to system settings on behalf of users. Additional updates are also planned for Photos, Paint, Snipping Tool, and Narrator. These new features will begin rolling out to Windows Insiders soon.

Ahead of its I/O developer event, Google has launched the Gemini 2.5 Pro Preview (I/O edition), an updated version of its flagship AI model. The new release is primarily targeted at developers and brings enhancements that could impact how users engage with apps, websites, and AI technologies.

Microsoft has introduced a set of updates coming to Windows 11. These include a refreshed Start menu, AI-based actions within File Explorer, and improvements to apps such as Notepad and Copilot on Windows. Additionally, the updates will boost third-party app performance through better integration with Neural Processing Units (NPUs). The features will initially be available to Windows Insiders.

Motorola’s Edge 60 Pro smartphone has officially gone on sale in India, starting at Rs 29,999. The device runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme processor and includes a 6,000mAh battery. It is among the first smartphones in India to allow users to select from three AI assistants — Google Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, and Perplexity AI. Buyers will also receive a three-month complimentary subscription to both Perplexity Pro and Gemini Advanced, which includes 2TB of cloud storage.

WWDC 2025: What to expect besides revamped platforms and Apple Intelligence Apple is expected to overhaul its major operating systems at this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), unveiling the next-generation versions of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. While the upcoming updates will likely bring design changes, system-level enhancements, and new AI tools under the Apple Intelligence umbrella, several other upgrades are also expected—ranging from a more capable Siri to third-party AI integration and expanded app functionality. Motorola has entered India’s tablet market with the launch of the Pad 60 Pro, targeting the midrange segment at a starting price of Rs 26,999. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300, the tablet is presented as an all-round device suitable for gaming, media consumption, and creativity. To find out how it performs in actual usage, check out the complete review.

The United States Justice Department is intensifying its antitrust efforts against Google by pushing for the divestment of the technology that underpins the company’s digital advertising network. This proposed measure comes alongside another federal initiative that seeks to separate the Chrome web browser from Google’s core search engine business.