Garena Free Fire Max: Here are July 3 redeem codes to win rewards, emotes

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for July 3, giving players a chance to grab exclusive in-game rewards. These can include special outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and temporary power boosts.

These codes are time-sensitive and have usage limits, so players are advised to redeem them as soon as possible.

Here’s a rundown of the active codes along with a quick guide on how to redeem them.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by IGN India, active redeem codes for July 3 are:

GXFT7YNWTQSZ

FFYNC9V2FTNN

XF4SWKCH6KY4

FFDMNSW9KG2

FFNGY7PP2NWC

FFKSY7PQNWHG

FFNFSXTPVQZ9

FVTCQK2MFNSK

FFM4X2HQWCVK

FFMTYKQPFDZ9

FFPURTQPFDZ9

FFNRWTQPFDZ9

NPTF2FWSPXN9

RDNAFV2KX2CQ

FF6WN9QSFTHX

FF4MTXQPFDZ9 ALSO READ: Nothing Headphone 1 with KEF tuning launched in India: Check price, offers Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box. After a Free Fire Max redeem code is successfully used, the rewards are sent straight to the player’s in-game mailbox. If gold or diamonds are included, they are instantly added to the user’s account.