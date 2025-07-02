Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 11:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nothing Headphone 1 with KEF tuning launched in India: Check price, offers

Priced at Rs 21,999, the Nothing Headphone 1 will be available in India starting July 15. The Headphone offers KEF-tuned audio and advanced features like spatial audio with dynamic head tracking

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

British consumer technology brand Nothing has launched its first over-ear headphones, the Nothing Headphone 1, in India. Priced at Rs 21,999, the Headphone 1 will be available starting July 15, with introductory offers on launch day.
 
Developed in collaboration with UK-based audio company KEF, the Headphone 1 has been acoustically tuned in KEF’s labs to deliver a sound profile “as the artist intended.” The headphones feature advanced capabilities including active noise cancellation (ANC), spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, and AI integration via OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Nothing’s own Essential Space. 
 

Nothing Headphone 1: Price, availability and offers

Price: Rs 21,999
 
The Nothing Headphone 1 will be available in India starting July 15 on e-commerce platforms Flipkart and Myntra, quick-commerce platform Flipkart Minutes and select retailers including Vijay Sales and Croma.

Nothing said that the Headphone 1 will be available at an introductory price of Rs 19,999 on the launch day. There are also no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans up to 12 months.

Nothing Headphone 1: Details

Staying true to Nothing’s signature transparent design language, the Headphone 1 features see-through earcups that reveal internal components and acoustic chambers. Structural parts are reinforced with formed aluminium, and the earcups are cushioned with PU memory foam for long-lasting comfort.
 
The headphones use a custom 40mm dynamic driver designed to move air more freely, resulting in deeper bass and minimal distortion. The driver includes a nickel-plated diaphragm for consistent sound output. Nothing says the drivers, acoustic chambers, and tuning software were refined in KEF’s labs for a more natural and immersive listening experience.
 
For noise cancellation, the Headphone 1 uses a hybrid ANC system with feed-forward and feedback microphones, adapting every 600 milliseconds to environmental noise. A wear-detection system also checks for sound leakage between the earcup and ear canal every 1,875 milliseconds to optimise performance. 
  The headphones also support spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, which keeps the audio centred as the listener moves. A low-latency mode is included for gamers. 
Connectivity options include LDAC Bluetooth codec for high-resolution wireless audio, as well as wired support via USB-C and 3.5mm audio jack. A dedicated button on the headphones can activate “Channel Hop” to switch between recent audio apps. When paired with a Nothing smartphone, this button can also be customised to launch AI features such as the News Reporter or Essential Space.
 
Battery life is rated at up to 35 hours with ANC enabled, and up to 80 hours with ANC off. A quick five-minute charge offers up to 2.4 hours of playback with ANC active.

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

